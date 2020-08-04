Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday visited Hastings to tour the city’s most recent housing developments in the North Park Commons area, the Pioneer Trail Flats apartment complex and Osborne View Estates.
Ricketts said the projects represent the way the state can help support economic development. Local, state and private investments funded the projects, including a grant from the state’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
“It’s a great investment in the community,” he said. “It’s a flexible program to allow communities to design the type of housing they need.”
Hastings is one of 14 communities to receive Rural Workforce Housing Fund assistance from the state’s inaugural round of funding in 2018.
The program contributed $900,000 for the Pioneer Trail Flats project, which was matched by more than $10 million in private investments. The three building, 84-unit apartment complex is managed by Perry Reid Properties. Grand Island-based Chief Construction served as the project’s general contractor. Apartment units currently are available for rent.
Osborne View Estates is a 30-unit townhome development managed by Mesner Development Co. of Central City. The Department of Economic Development awarded $900,000 for the project’s development, which will result in nearly $5 million in private investments.
The fund was created through the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, and provides matching grants to nonprofit development organizations to reduce the costs of workforce housing in Nebraska’s rural communities. The fund contributed to more than $7 million in projects during the program’s first round of funding in 2018.
Michael Krings, executive director of the Hastings Economic Development Corp., said the program helped encourage private developers to invest in housing.
Housing has been identified as a challenge to workforce development in Hastings. A recent survey indicated about 30% of the workforce in Hastings live outside the city.
Krings said investments in housing will help area businesses find and retain employees, which in turn will allow the companies to grow.
“This has been a fantastic investment,” he said. “It’s going to allow us to go to another level.”
Through the economic challenges presented by the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, Krings said, the city has fared well and these projects will pave the way for future growth.
“Our local economy, while challenging, has been pretty resilient,” he said.
Ricketts said Nebraska has one of the lowest unemployment rates and was the least affected of all 50 states.
He also applauded the foresight because projects like this lay the groundwork for developing the economy in the long term. The apartment complex will help keep young people in the city.
Infrastructure investments for the area included $275,000 in utility installation paid for by Hastings Utilities and $800,000 in grading and paving paid for by HEDC. That opened up 23 acres of industrial property for future development. The city of Hastings received $850,000 in LB518 Rural Workforce Housing Development Funds
Two of the Pioneer Trail Flats buildings have been completed and opened to residents in July. Krings said both are near capacity and a third apartment building is nearly complete.
The project represents the completion of Phase I of North Park Commons.
Six acres of commercial property and four acres of residential property — Pioneer Trail Flats Phase II — remain to be developed in the northwest corner of North Park Commons. Phases II and III of North Park Commons will open up 16 duplex lots and 74 single-family homes.
