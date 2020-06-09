Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms early. Variable clouds with a chance of lingering showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms early. Variable clouds with a chance of lingering showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%.