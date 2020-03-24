GRAFTON — For those who are always on the look-out for new, exciting ways to “kick their food dishes up a notch,” Ely Farms near here has a solution.
The business specializes in pickled vegetables — asparagus, okra and green beans — and utilizes a unique farm recipe that was developed years ago.
These vegetables can be used to create such one-of-a-kind dishes as pickled asparagus ham and cheese wraps; batter-fried pickled asparagus spears; and, with their fresh asparagus, grilled fresh asparagus and creamed asparagus.
Pickled okra and pickled green beans can be used on a relish platter, as a snack or in creative ways.
The business, which is headquartered two miles west of Grafton on U.S. Highway 6, is owned by Neal Ely, 35, and has been in operation for 20 years.
In 1998, when Ely needed an agriculture experience for his upcoming FFA entrepreneurship project at Sutton Public School, he and his parents, Mike and Tami Ely, came up with the idea of growing an asparagus business.
“As a kid growing up on a farm, I loved picking wild asparagus from the road ditches and eating it,” Ely said.
Being the logical path to follow, a half-acre of asparagus was planted in 1999, Ely won awards for it and realized this was a business he was supposed to grow.
Ely said asparagus is a fairly easy crop to grow — being a perennial plant that re-establishes itself each spring. Then there is the tilling, application of mulch and natural fertilizer, and the fresh asparagus is ready for sale by mid-April through the end of May.
Ely sold only fresh asparagus for the first three years and then decided to expand the business with a gourmet, pickled asparagus product. While he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his parents helped with the operation.
Ely said adding the pickled asparagus was his idea.
“Mom pickled it when I was a kid, with a unique recipe she came up with,” he said.
Ely graduated from Sutton High School in 2003, then went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated with a degree in agribusiness in 2007. He then embarked on a career in banking and agricultural lending that he continues today.
But Ely said he worked the business very hard through college, presenting demonstrations in stores, endless numbers of shows and farmers’ markets, and after he graduated the business was working too well to let it go.
Pickled okra, with a twist on the farm recipe, and pickled green beans, with a jalapeno kick, were added in July 2019.
“Things were going well, I was established with my career, and it was time to rev it up,” Ely said.
Today, Ely uses part-time help when needed, works with a co-packer to help in packaging, and has four distributors that represent his products in their marketing areas.
Ely said the food products can be purchased in several different ways.
Area businesses include the Grafton Mini Mart; Brown’s Thrift Store in Sutton; and Custom Pack Inc., Russ’s Market and Allen’s of Hastings. They can be purchased on-line at www.elyfarms.com and at all Russ’s Markets, Hi-Vee and Super Saver grocery locations statewide, Ely said.
“And fresh asparagus is available each spring by stopping at the farm,” he said
Ely said there are many reasons to purchase his vegetables.
“They are good quality products, excellent appetizers, great snacks, a great gift idea and they are healthy,” Ely said. “It’s a fun, appealing, tasty way to help get your (U.S. Department of Agriculture) five to nine servings of fruits and vegetables daily.”
Future product plans for Ely Farms include a 32-ounce jar of ready-to-serve Bloody Mary mix to complement the pickled products; new, vibrant labeling for the okra and green beans jars; and gift baskets that will be ready by the end of the year.
Ely said the business has always been good and a few changes, through the years, have allowed it to become an excellent venture for him.
“It’s been fun meeting new people, and it’s been a great learning experience,” Ely said. “It’s the same recipe and with it we’ve had new ideas, new products and new markets.”
Back in 1998, when this idea came about for Ely, did he ever expect it to be in operation 20 years later?
“It has all been kind of a surprise,” Ely said. “I knew I’d still be eating pickled asparagus, but not the stuff we were selling!”
Ely now is marketing his products mainly in Nebraska and Iowa, but hopes to eventually get them established across the whole Midwest.
“As it grows and develops, we continue to evolve,” Ely said. “I want a bigger footprint — a larger area.”
Ely Farms also is involved with community, as it works with chapters, clubs, groups and organizations that sell their products for fundraisers. Kids come to the farm on field trips and get tours and Ely does speaking engagements.
