HARVARD — Efforts to help Harvard High School graduates pursue higher education are receiving a boost in the form of a grant announced Monday.
Harvard High is among 24 high schools across Nebraska to be selected for a College Access Grant from the EducationQuest Foundation, a news release from the foundation stated.
The school will receive $2,500 a year for four years to develop or enhance programs designed to increase the number of students who pursue education beyond high school.
In total, EducationQuest will award $810,000 in grant funds to the 24 selected schools over the next four years. The amount each school receives in based on its enrollment.
The high schools will use the grants to fund programs and activities such as college visits, financial aid sessions, scholarship searches, career exploration, ACT test preparation, and completion of college applications.
The grant program also promotes involvement with families and businesses to help ensure the program’s success.
The recipient schools have set goals to increase their college-going rates by about 10 percentage points over the next four years.
EducationQuest awards College Access Grants to Nebraska high schools every two years and has awarded 143 grants to 101 high schools since the program began in 2006.
The EducationQuest Foundation, based in Lincoln, is a nonprofit organization with a mission to improve access to higher education in Nebraska.
EducationQuest provides free college planning services, need-based scholarship programs, college access grants for high schools, college access resources for middle schools, and outreach services for community agencies.
For more information, visit EducationQuest.org or call 800.303.3745.
