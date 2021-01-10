GriefShare
The winter series of GriefShare begins Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.
Because of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, meetings are being held on Zoom.
Register at www.griefshare.org by accessing the “Find a Group” to locate the Hastings group. Registrants will be contacted by a GriefShare facilitator to provide additional information.
GriefShare is for people who have lost a loved one to death and provides a 13-week series of videos and follow-up group discussion/support. The non-denominational program uses biblical concepts to assist individuals along their grief journey.
An accompanying workbook is provided through funds from Thrivent Action Team. Additional sponsors are First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home, allowing GriefShare to be provided free of charge.
Man arrested in stabbing death of baby
FREMONT — Authorities have arrested a man in the stabbing death of a 4-month-old baby in Nebraska.
Police in Freemont said 19-year-old Alexander Hernandez was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Friday after officers were called to a home about an unconscious child. He is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and committing child abuse intentionally resulting in death. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had an attorney.
Police said a witness in the home reported seeing him stab the child several times and then grappled with him over the knife. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.
1 killed, others injured in Papillion crash
PAPILLION — One man died and two other men were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Papillion, police there said.
The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Nebraska Highway 50, Omaha television station KETV reported. Investigators said a northbound pickup truck crossed the center line and hit two southbound cars. Police say the truck landed on top of one of the cars, killing its driver who was identified as 63-year-old Bruce Hawkins, of Weeping Water.
The 57-year-old driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries, police said. The driver of the third car — a 32-year-old man from Carter Lake, Iowa — was flown to another Omaha hospital in critical condition, police said.
