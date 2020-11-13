Groundwater protection is a marathon, not a sprint.
That is how Tatiana Davila, groundwater geologist and wellhead protection coordinator for the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, described the planning process associated with wellhead protection areas. She spoke during a Zoom presentation for the Hastings League of Women Voters on Friday.
She was joined by Marty Stange, environmental director for the city of Hastings.
“We have to be thinking, ‘How many generations in the future are we willing to think?’ That’s a real challenge,” she said. “Are you thinking about your kids? Are you thinking about your grandkids? Are you thinking about 100 years in the future? This is a marathon. It’s definitely not a sprint. While that can be really overwhelming, ultimately, planning is a huge part of that. We have to make the shift from being reactionary to being proactive."
The ultimate goal is putting less nitrogen in the ground.
“We have major responsibility in the state of Nebraska to be managing this resource in the most appropriate way,” Davila said of groundwater.
She showed a graph depicting the trend of rising nitrate levels in Nebraska over the course of the last 45 years. Sampling shows median nitrate levels increasing from around 4 milligrams per liter in 1974 with about 500 samples taken to consistently higher than 5.5 milligrams per liter by 2018 with about 4,500 samples.
“Nebraska’s really lucky because we’ve been taking groundwater samples for decades longer than a lot of other states have,” Davila said. “We have data going back to the mid-1970s with the establishment of our (Natural Resource Districts).”
While the trend is generally increasing, the graph shows a decrease during the last handful of years.
“There are a lot of things we can be doing,” she said. “There are a lot of things that folks are already doing.”
That long-range planning has resulted in wellhead protection areas.
The Nebraska Legislature passed LB1161 in 1998 authorizing the Wellhead Protection Area Act, which sets up a process for public water supply systems to use if they choose to implement a local wellhead protection plan.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy works with the community to establish an appropriate wellhead protection area, mapping the projected time of travel for contaminants based on the best-known geologic water level and pumping information available.
The time of travel can project contaminant movement 50 years in the future.
Source water protection grants help fund public education; development of a wellhead protection plan, watershed plan or drinking water protection plan; and closure of abandoned wells and workshops.
The 2018 Farm Bill provides a new opportunity for farmers and landowners to receive financial assistance for applying conservation practices on agricultural land located in source water protection priority areas.
Groundwater contamination in Hastings primarily includes nitrate and uranium.
In addition to mobilization of uranium, there are other metals mobilized by soil bacteria such as selenium and chromium.
The Hastings Wellhead Protection plan identified nitrate contamination was so extensive that watershed controls couldn't protect the drinking water supply without a shorter-term plan to implement water treatment.
That is why the city of Hastings and several other partners collaborated to construct the Aquifer Storage and Restoration project in northwest Hastings, just across Baltimore Avenue from Lake Hastings.
The ASR project includes dual pumping, focused water treatment, aquifer storage and restoration, irrigation management, blending and storage.
Three extraction wells surround the ASR site. Dual pumps in those wells pull water both from a high level on the aquifer where the concentration of nitrates is higher as well as from lower in the aquifer where the nitrate level is lower.
The higher-nitrate water is cleaned using reverse osmosis, separating the clean water from the nitrate-rich water — referred to as brine. The brine is pumped either to the 13-acre ASR lagoon for the irrigation of nearby fields, or else, if the lagoon is full, through the sanitary sewer to the Hastings Utilities Pollution Control Facility.
So far, about a third of the projected $46 million has been spent on the project, which has been functional for three years and is now in a monitoring phase.
Groundwater protection is a collaborative endeavor, Stange said.
“Everybody has a stake in groundwater,” he said. “It’s not just a city problem. Certainly areas outside of Hastings are impacting the Hastings municipal water system.”
He said between 1990-2015 there was a 68% increase in nitrates in the Hastings area.
There are shallow soils here and nitrates get into the aquifer quickly.
In addition to blue baby syndrome — in which high levels of nitrates can be fatal for infants, as well as adults with respiratory issues due to lack of oxygen in the blood — the correlation is growing between certain types of cancer, as well as birth defects, and nitrates.
“We’re seeing more and more of these kinds of studies out there,” Stange said.
He thinks acceptable nitrate levels eventually may be based on the cancer risk, instead of the current limit of 10 milligrams per liter.
