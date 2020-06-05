Rashell Hillis of Hastings is thankful officers with the Hastings Police Department were caring even as she butted heads with them as she struggled with drug addiction.
She especially praised Capt. Raelee Van Winkle for staying in contact and making sure she didn’t relapse.
“She has been a very big supporter of my sobriety,” Hillis said. “She’s a fighter for people.”
And that’s the reason Hillis wanted to show Van Winkle and the rest of the department her appreciation in the midst of protests against police across the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. She doesn’t oppose the protests, but wanted to highlight the good officers in her community.
Hillis was among a group of citizens who brought lunch to local law enforcement officers Friday. They brought 70 sack lunches to the Hastings Police Department and 30 to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
Hillis and Cristy Just of Hastings went out to local businesses and asked for donations.
“There wasn’t one place that said no,” Hillis said.
Allen’s of Hastings donated meat. Russ’s Market provided buns and cheese. Walmart Supercenter gave fruit. Tom Dinsdale Automotive donated cookies and chips. Pepsi donated soda and bottled water. Eileen’s Cookies and Special Scoops offered coupons for cookies and ice cream.
The group gave officers a paper sack with fruit, a bag of chips, cookie and coupons, each adorned with a sticker saying “Our community loves you.” Due to health concerns related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the group couldn’t make the individual sandwiches, instead providing the ingredients to officers.
Just said it was easy to collect donations, though they only started two days ago.
When Hillis proposed the idea, Just said she was ready to help in any way she could. She said local law enforcement officers are engaged in the community. Her son is involved with the Special Olympics, so she has seen firsthand how officers help with that program.
“Our law enforcement is really heavily involved in the community,” she said. “This town has a real respect for their officers.”
Just said she met Hillis through a Facebook page where users could adopt people working through the coronavirus outbreak. Hillis had nominated Van Winkle for a gift through the group.
Van Winkle said she was touched that Hillis had nominated her and was surprised when a gift box arrived with goodies for her and her officers.
“She just has the biggest heart,” Van Winkle said of Hillis. “She just is a strong person who has a heart of gold.”
She noted that the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on officers. She said they appreciate the gesture of Hillis, Just and their group to provide lunches for officers.
“We sure do feel appreciated,” she said “We can’t thank her group and businesses enough.”
Van Winkle said many citizens have called, emailed or sent messages on Facebook to thank officers for their efforts.
“There has just been so much community support recently,” she said. “The amount of support we’ve received is heartwarming.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.