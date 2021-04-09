Concerns about federal involvement in a grassroots organization to promote heritage tourism across southern Nebraska and northern Kansas are being discussed in a series of meetings that began Wednesday.
Residents worried about how federal involvement might affect individual property rights organized eight meetings through a 49-county area to share concerns with citizens. Meetings in Tribland included one in Red Cloud on Wednesday and a second in Hebron on Thursday.
A bi-state group of volunteers called the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership (KNHAP) in north-central Kansas and south-central Nebraska has been working to explore the merits of a National Heritage Area designation and plan for a feasibility study that would seek feedback from local stakeholders, landowners and residents in the region, according to a news release from the Willa Cather Foundation.
KNHAP is a grassroots organization connecting communities and attractions in the 49 counties while acting as a catalyst for economic development through cultural heritage tourism. Volunteers from rural areas in both states serve on the committee exploring potential feasibility of this project in the region.
The affected area includes the southern three tiers of counties in Nebraska, from Red Willow and Frontier counties on the west to Gage County on the east; and the northern three tiers of counties in Kansas, from Decatur and Sheridan counties on the west to Marshall and Pottawatomie counties on the east.
The feasibility study, which would include public meetings, would gauge support for designation of a Kansas Nebraska NHA. If a favorable conclusion was reached, leaders from the two states could seek support from their respective members of the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate and try to get such an area designated by act of Congress.
The federal National Heritage Area program is administered by the National Park Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Interior, and may bring certain kinds of financial assistance from the federal government for projects and programs in a designated NHA.
It’s the involvement of the federal government that has caused concerns for some residents in the area who are worried the establishment of an NHA could affect their ability to make improvements on their private property.
Norman Kincaide, a member of the Southeast Colorado Private Property Rights Council, spoke to a packed gymnasium at the Red Cloud Community Center in Red Cloud Wednesday to share how his group fought off a proposal for establishment of a Canyons & Plains NHA in the area where he lives.
Kincaide said he had been involved with the group that initially brought the idea forward but was surprised when plans for an NHA were brought up. After looking into NHAs further, he helped found the Southeast Colorado Private Property Rights Council to oppose the area designation.
He said involving the federal government in plans to preserve the heritage of the region could cause unintended consequences if the National Park Service changed the rules concerning NHAs.
“How are you going to preserve something without regulatory oversight?” he asked.
He said he isn’t opposed to economic development, but feels there should be more efficient ways of doing it than involving the federal government.
To prevent such a designation, he suggested talking to local government leaders.
“You have to get the county commissioners to pass resolutions against this,” Kincaide said. “After that, there’s nothing they can do.”
The group was encouraged by a letter of opposition from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts issued a public letter to the Willa Cather Foundation expressing opposition to the plan.
“While we appreciate the important contributions of Willa Cather and her writings to that area and the State of Nebraska as a whole, this designation poses the risk of federal overreach in our communities,” the governor said.
The letter to Ashley Olson, executive director of the foundation in Red Cloud, was co-signed by Anthony Goins, director of the state Department of Economic Development, and Steve Wellman, director of the Department of Agriculture.
“Federal designations come with unquantifiable and unknowable risks for the future,” the governor said. “Conditions and requirements for federal management can change at any time without vital input from the states, eroding state and local control of decision-making regarding our land and communities. A federal agency and new administration can unilaterally issue new regulations or orders governing areas with a federal designation.”
But supporters say there isn’t anything to worry about with the establishment of an NHA.
According to a recent article posted to the Red Cloud Tourism & Commerce website, www.visitredcloud.com, the NHA program “amounts to a coordinated effort between organizations in south central Nebraska and north central Kansas to market the region and celebrate its heritage tourism assets” — an effort that, if successful, would draw more visitors to the region and cause more tourism dollars to circulate through the area economy.
Again according to the Red Cloud article, NHA designation doesn’t affect anyone’s private property rights “in any way, shape or form without the consent of the owner.”
“The Arneson side of my family has roots in Webster County going back to the 1870s with homestead claims near Inavale and Riverton,” Red Cloud Tourism & Commerce Director Jarrod McCartney wrote. “If I thought for one second we were jeopardizing any of that so my employers could squeeze out a few more dollars for marketing, I’d abandon supporting this project in an instant. NHAs are simply a tool to help market the region and lift up the stories and places that already exist. There is no nefarious agenda.”
The NHA program was established in 1984 under the administration of President Ronald Reagan. In the intervening years, Congress has established a total of 55 NHAs across the United States — including six in 2019 that were signed into law by former President Donald Trump.
In the Cather Foundation news release issued after Ricketts spoke out this week, Olson said she and the Willa Cather Foundation became intrigued with the idea of seeking a National Heritage Area designation after a group of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students completed a research project that sought to examine ways to increase economic development through a more regional approach to cultural heritage tourism.
In January 2020, more than 30 organizations in Nebraska and Kansas signed a letter of support for the initiative, including the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism; the Nebraska Tourism Commission; the Center for Great Plains Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; the Kansas Trails Council; Humanities Kansas; Humanities Nebraska; the Nebraska Forest Service; and History Nebraska. The stated mission is simply “to connect communities and attractions, instill pride of place, and promote immersive experiences for residents and visitors.”
“We value the relationships we’ve built with community leaders in rural Nebraska and Kansas and we look forward to continued collaboration to promote this region and its cultural attractions to visitors,” Olson said. “Ultimately, we too are a local business and we want to help elevate the historic sites we have to encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more money, not just with us, but with our regional neighbors, too.”
