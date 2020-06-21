GUIDE ROCK — Back in the late 1990s, around the time Guide Rock High School closed its doors, a group of local families with children participating in horse events came up with an idea for a new attraction in the community.
“A group of parents had their kids practicing in a makeshift arena east of town,” said local resident Ronda Petsch. “There was a group of men who enjoyed roping. People starting talking, ‘An arena would be nice.’ ”
With the local school’s days numbered (the high school ceased operations in 1998; a grade school remained for a few years after that), it was suggested that a site close to the school would work well.
The story of the Rockin’ G Horse Arena gallops out from there, with many volunteers helping to make the facility a reality. By 2000, organizers were ready to coordinate the arena’s inaugural open horse show on Father’s Day weekend.
On Saturday, with cool and cloudy morning conditions eventually giving way to a sunny and sultry afternoon, Guide Rock came alive for the 20th consecutive year with the influx of horses and trailers, riders and handlers, moms, dads and spectators that signaled the show tradition is alive and well.
By noon, the show office reported a total of 92 exhibitors had registered for events that began at 9 a.m. and continued into the evening. By day’s end, close to 100 had competed.
Competitors ranged from silver-haired men and women putting their horses through their paces in showmanship, to children age 6 and under riding in the lead-line event with adults walking alongside and keeping a firm grip on the rope. All the action took place under the watchful eye of the judge, Lydia Smith-Jindra of Clarkson.
Petsch, a horse show committee member, said she was happy to see a strong number of entries on Saturday — especially in this year of so much uncertainty over events due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Competitors from Kearney, Lincoln and beyond were among those in Guide Rock Saturday, Petsch said — and several had remarked that due to all the show postponements and cancellations thus far this year, this was their first show of the summer.
Some competitors even arrived in the area Friday so they would be ready to go early Saturday morning.
“It is far and wide today,” Petsch said of the draw for the horse show. “I’m certainly seeing new faces today. It reaches out a long way. Several hours out, for sure.”
Petsch said the Rockin’ G arena project got off the ground in the 1990s with some fundraisers and generous donations, then many hours of volunteer labor.
“Volunteers traveled to get the panels for the arena and to put them up,” she said. “It wasn’t long before we decided a round pen was needed. After about 10 years the crow’s nest and office was added. Bruce Ohmstede donated his time and skills to build it.”
The open horse show began with Larry Guy, who worked for many years getting things organized.
“Pat Hunter, Laurie Ely and Rosemary Anderson were strong supporters to get things started, also,” Petsch said. “It has since been passed off to a new generation of parents and supporters with a few of the originals still helping.”
Today’s horse show committee includes five members, but a crew of about 12 volunteers is needed to make the day’s activities go smoothly.
For the first time this year, the show was moved from Father’s Day itself — a Sunday — to the Saturday prior. Petsch said that change seemed to be a plus for both participation numbers and getting volunteer help.
Whereas in the early days the horse show might have attracted 70 or 80 entries, she said, that number had dropped off over time — so the boost organizers saw this year was welcome.
Trisha Rust of Guide Rock, another show committee member, said she has been involved with the event since its inception as a parent, beginning when her oldest daughter, Kelsey, was 8 and just getting started in horse events.
All four of her daughters — Kelsey, Mariah, Josie and Laynee — have been part of the Guide Rock horse show. Laynee is 8 now — just like her oldest sister was that first year.
Rust and Petsch agreed that starting the horse show all those years ago was a matter of civic pride, and that the event has been good for the community.
“It was to get a new event in a small town to bring people out and give them something to do, something to watch,” Rust said.
Guide Rock’s convenience store and restaurant and bar both see extra business on the horse show weekend, they said.
As with many summer events, weather — especially extreme heat and rainfall — can pose the biggest challenges, the women said. A year ago, muddy conditions in the area caused postponements that pushed the horse show all the way into August.
One change through the years has been the increasing use of the internet to spread the word about the event and keep people up to date on weather and arena conditions.
Computer technology in the office also helps officials keep track of registrations and points, whereas in the early years all that record keeping was done by hand.
Petsch said proceeds from the show are used to maintain the arena and keep the grass around it mowed.
“We hire someone to do it, and he does a great job,” she said.
Altogether, the committee is proud of the annual event and always is trying to make it better. Many generous sponsors help make the day possible.
“We pride ourselves in that we think we give great prizes that are useful to horse owners,” Petsch said.
The 2021 show is scheduled for Saturday, June 19.
