The case of a 27-year-old Hastings man accused of threatening his wife with a gun has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Mitchel D. Horton waived his right to a preliminary hearing on March 12. He faces charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead bound the case over to the district court.
Horton’s case is scheduled for arraignment in the district court on April 5 at 2 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Horton’s wife confronted him about something she found on his phone March 9. She told officers that Horton grabbed her by the throat, punched her and kicked her.
She contacted her grandmother to call police while Horton wasn’t in the room.
She said Horton grabbed his gun and said he was going to kill her and take their daughter with him.
When police arrived, she said, Horton told her to get rid of them or he would kill her. He allegedly pointed the gun at her twice and cocked it.
Horton reportedly hid upstairs in a bedroom closet, but was later found by police.
Use of a firearm to commit a felony is a Class 1C felony punishable by five to 50 years in prison. Terroristic threats is a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
