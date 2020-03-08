By eliminating property, sales and income taxes, state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings said the consumption tax proposed through a constitutional amendment may be the fairest option for tax reform in Nebraska.
Halloran spoke about LR300CA during his Coffee with the Senator town hall discussion Saturday morning at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in downtown Hastings.
It is a constitutional amendment to prevent all forms of taxation — other than gas tax — with the implementation of a single-rate consumption tax on new goods and services, but not on used.
Business inputs aren’t taxed.
“In other words, if you’ve got a company that wants to buy a lathe as far as manufacturing it’s not consumption,” he said. “That’s business input. Producers, farmers, when they buy seed, chemicals, tractors — that’s a business input.”
Halloran said the Beacon Hill Institute think tank was hired to evaluate a consumption tax in Nebraska and look at the amount of income needed to replace income, sales, property and inheritance taxes.
He said based on $9.5 billion needed in revenue and the current consumption base, it was determined a 10.6% consumption tax is needed to make up for all those other taxes.
The state only keeps taxes paid above the poverty level and compensates for taxes paid up to the poverty level.
Halloran received feedback Saturday morning that the consumption would be a disincentive for outside residents and businesses to purchase goods from Nebraska.
The consumption tax is one of several tax reform options currently being considered.
Halloran said the consumption tax is with the revenue committee right now and will stay there until LB974, a bill also addressing tax reform, is acted upon.
“That’s just the way it is because that’s the bill in front of us now,” he said.
As introduced, LB974 would reduce the taxable valuation for all public school districts over a three-year period. Agricultural land will be reduced from 75% of actual value to 65% of actual value in 2020-21 and 55% of actual value in 2021-22 and thereafter. Residential, commercial/industrial and centrally assessed land will be reduced from 100% of actual value to 95% of actual value in 2020-21. It will be reduced to 90% of actual value in 2021-22 and 85% of actual value in 2022-23 and thereafter.
If LB974 passes, the consumption tax won’t be discussed.
There is also a 35% ballot initiative that would provide a 35% credit of the amount paid in property taxes received as an income tax credit.
Halloran encouraged his audience to sign the ballot petition.
“I consider the petition drive not to be the answer, not to be the solution for property tax relief,” he said. “I consider it to be the hammer. It’s the catalyst to force us to do what we need to do.”
If the ballot initiative passes, Halloran said he believes Gov. Pete Ricketts would call a special session, which he said governors don’t like.
“But it’s OK because that’s when things get done because a special session ends up being a one-subject session — 30 days, 45 days, whatever it is,” he said. “That’s important because you can do something when it’s one subject but when you’ve got an important subject like property taxes in a regular session with all these other issues, all these other bills — 1,200 bills that we have to look at and deal with — it gets lost. There’s inadequate time to deal with it.”
Halloran, who chairs the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, also spoke Saturday morning about agriculture bills of interest.
He doesn’t foresee any issues in passing LB1152, which addresses licensing, cultivation, testing and transportation of hemp.
LB344, the Animal Health and Disease Control Act, would repeal outdated disease-specific acts no longer supported by science or practices; and provide for the assessment of administrative fines for violators. It passed select file Friday.
LB835 would change provisions of the Nebraska Pure Food Act and provide updates to meet federal 2017 food codes. The bill is on the agenda for the coming week.
Halloran sponsored two bills brought to him by District 33 constituents.
LB931, which would change a harvested grain products maximum weight overload exception under the Nebraska Rules of the Road, passed general file 41-0-4.
His other sponsored bill, LB991, which would create the offense of sexual assault of a student and prohibit related enticement conduct by school officials, had a hearing on Feb. 20. Four other bills are addressing this issue this session.
