Amid the current disruption to meat processing and supplies related to the novel coronavirus disease, state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings and 42 colleagues in the Nebraska Legislature are urging the federal government to let small-scale processors play a larger role in connecting the public with meat products.
Halloran, who is chairman of the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee, wrote a May 19 letter to members of the state’s congressional delegation asking that they consider various options involving both custom exempt processors and small processing plants inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Specific proposals Halloran raises in his letter include amending the Federal Meat Inspection Act to remove restrictions on custom processors to prepare meats for distribution through public and private charitable food assistance programs during meat processing emergencies.
Currently, processors are exempt from inspection only for processing meat that is going back to the owner of the animal for the personal use of the owner and his or her household. That meat isn’t allowed to be sold or donated to a food bank for redistribution to the public.
“Under normal circumstances there are certainly valid considerations from both a food safety standpoint and fair competition perspective to limit commercial or charitable distribution of meat to that derived from inspected sources,” Halloran wrote. “However, it is unconscionable that otherwise sensible regulations become an obstacle to alternatives to reduce food waste and meet the need for food assistance.”
In the letter, Halloran suggests a threshold reduction in inspected meat processing capacity could be established, and that the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture could be allowed to find that if that threshold was met and that level of disruption was likely to persist for more than 30 days and result in meat shortages and animal waste, temporary waivers could be granted permitting custom exempt prepared meat to be distributed through charitable programs.
Other suggestions included in Halloran’s letter include increasing or shifting funding so USDA inspectors can spend more time in small inspected plants, thereby allowing those plants to ramp up their processing capacity by expanding hours of operation or adding employees.
Halloran also suggests Congress consider implementing programs to help small meat processors meet federal meat inspection standards and qualify for federal meat inspection, plus flexibility in enforcement of “animal share” rules giving consumers greater access to custom prepared meats.
In recent weeks, well-publicized outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers in giant U.S. meat processing plants have forced the plant owners to scale back or even temporarily shut down operations.
As a result, the meat supply chain has been stressed, and some livestock producers have been left without a place to deliver their slaughter-weight animals. In some cases, slaughter-weight animals have had to be euthanized and disposed of as a result.
Meanwhile, temporary and permanent business shutdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and skyrocketing unemployment rates mean more and more Americans are in economic distress and in need of food aid, or at a minimum unable to cope with rising prices at the supermarket meat counter.
With his letter, Halloran encloses copies of news articles detailing state initiatives in Wyoming and Iowa designed to help livestock producers and meat consumers navigate through the current economic storm.
Iowa’s new “Pass the Pork” program helps Iowa pork producers donate hogs to food bank feeding programs for local processing, packaging and distribution. The general public is encouraged to donate money to help cover the processing costs.
In Wyoming, a recent amendment to the state’s Food Freedom Act will allow consumers to buy individual cuts of meat directly from ranchers through an animal-share agreement. Writer Baylen Linnekin of Reason.com and Reason Magazine says the arrangement is “completely outside of the typical U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection regime,” and that it remains illegal in all 49 other U.S. states.
In a news release Wednesday, Halloran said the major federally inspected meat processors in Nebraska are vital to the state’s economy and policymakers should consider measures to protect their workers and otherwise reduce the plants’ vulnerability to disruptions.
On the other hand, he said, the recent and current disruptions at large plants “presented an opportunity to explore means of revitalizing small to intermediate size processing operations in the state and consumer awareness of opportunities to source meat from these sources.”
“While expansion of opportunities for smaller and custom exempt processors to serve the public demand for meat products cannot replace the loss of processing capacity that major meat processing facilities are experiencing, measures to increase capacity in this portion of the processing sector would improve the resiliency of the meat sector in times of stress.
“States that maintain state inspection programs may have some flexibility to enable these measures and still maintain ‘at least equal to’ standards. Nebraska as a designated state is subject to, and reliant on, federal implementation and enforcement of the Federal Meat Inspection Act. I am hopeful that you (members of Congress), Congress and USDA might consider these suggestions.”
Other state senators representing parts of Tribland who signed onto Halloran’s letter included Sens. Dave Murman of Glenvil, Tom Brandt of Plymouth, Curt Friesen of Henderson, Dan Hughes of Venango and Dan Quick of Grand Island.
The Nebraska Legislature, a unicameral, officially nonpartisan body, has 49 members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.