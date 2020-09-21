Shawn Hartmann is running for the vacant Ward 4 seat on the Hastings City Council because he believes it’s important to boost representation of Hastings’ manufacturing and small business community on the council.
Hartmann, 48, of 150 E. 12th St. is vice president and chief operating officer of Hastings HVAC.
“I grew up in manufacturing in Hastings Nebraska, working in several different local different manufacturers,” he said. “I know important it is, and I know how hard it can be for those businesses to survive sometimes when things get rough.”
He has lived in Hastings for 30 years and in Adams County his whole life.
Not only does he represent local manufacturers, but also locally owned small businesses and detail shops.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, are owners of Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio in downtown Hastings.
“People aren’t always aware of the importance of the small businesses, especially the ones that are downtown, but also that local manufacturers are a big part of the reason why Hastings is such a great place to live and we need to make sure we always keep them in mind when we’re making decisions that have to do with the city’s welfare,” he said. “After being on the utility board Like I have been, the larger customers that are in town which make our residential utility rates a lot more affordable because we have such a good manufacturing base and they are the large customers that keep those rates down.”
When it comes to the future of the 16th Street viaduct, Hartmann is for repairing the structure, but only if it can be done economically, so that it doesn't cripple the city financially or cause an increase in taxes to fund it.
“That being said, now that it is on the ballot, the voters will decide, and I will support that outcome whatever it may be,” he said.
Hartmann started working at HVAC in 2007. He was hired to work as a purchasing agent and worked his way up through the research and development lab, service and sales and ended up as plant manager, general manager and now vice president and chief operating officer.
He sees his role at Hastings HVAC as a benefit because he is in contact with many people in town on a regular basis.
“Personally and professionally I have acquaintances from all walks of life and Hastings and look forward to doing all I can to represent them,” he said.
He has served on the advisory Hastings Utility Board since it was created in 2017 and is the current vice chairman of the board.
He is also the current vice president of the Hastings Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.
He is a member of the Hastings Area Manufacturers Association and Manufacturing Pathways Advisory Team.
“The main reason I’m a member of that is obviously one of the biggest issues in town is work force,” Hartmann said. “Anything we can do to make that better then I’d like to stay involved in it because not only does it help me but it helps everybody else.”
Hartmann factored in all of his commitments in deciding to running for the council.
"I don't do anything halfway. When I made the decision to run for City Council I had already taken into account the extra time it would take and I will make time to be the best council member I can be,” he said.
Hartmann faces Robin Vodehnal in the Ward 4 council race. Ward 4 is in east Hastings.
