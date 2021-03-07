Harvard High School graduate Ray Nierman is risking a “stupid” haircut to help his fraternity raise money for the planned Bryan Comprehensive Community Cancer Center in Lincoln.
Bryan Health unveiled plans in November 2020 for the new $45 million, 140,000-square-foot cancer center in south Lincoln.
Nierman is president of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chapter of the Beta Sigma Psi fraternity.
He is a 2018 Harvard High School graduate and UNL junior majoring in mathematics and business administration.
The UNL Interfraternity Council agreed to raise $150,000 over two years for the Bryan Comprehensive Community Cancer Center.
Nierman brought this project to other Beta Sigma Psi members, looking for fundraiser ideas.
“They came up with this idea: ‘Ray, would you be willing to get a stupid haircut to fundraise for the cancer center?’ ”
This was in early February.
Having not had a haircut since Jan. 31, 2020, Nierman was looking pretty shaggy.
He got permission from his girlfriend, Melissa Graue, to not get his haircut for a while longer. It previously had been her request that Nierman cut his hair by Valentine’s Day.
Beta Sigma Psi treasurer Garen Quandt set up a GoFundMe page where donors can vote on which of four haircut options Nierman will receive.
The process started with six weird haircuts that were narrowed to three weird haircuts with one normal haircut.
Among those options is The Zuko named for Prince Zuko from “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” The character’s appearance voted on on GoFundMe is a shaved head, except a thick ponytail midway up the back of his scalp.
The other unusual options include a mullet n ’stache and Jack Sparrow dreadlocks.
There is also a Hail Mary option in which Nierman would return to his pre-pandemic appearance.
While Nierman is happy to be raising money for the Bryan Comprehensive Community Cancer Center, he’s not eager to receive three of the four haircut options.
He and Graue each voted on the GoFundMe page, both writing “Rail Mary Please!”
The Interfraternity Council donation of $150,000 to the Bryan Comprehensive Community Cancer Center over two years equates to $20 per fraternity member per semester. Beta Sigma Psi typically has 15 to 20 members, which would be about $1,200 for two years.
However, the fraternity hopes to raise about $3,000 through Nierman’s haircut.
“We wanted to do more than our part because we know some of the fraternities won’t put a lot of effort into it,” he said.
He agreed to keep whatever haircut wins for $80 per day of what is raised. If $3,000 is raised, that means Nierman would keep the haircut until the end of the school year, which ends May 9.
“If they get more than that then we’ll be renegotiating,” he said.
Voting for the Beta Sigma Psi fundraiser ends March 27. Nierman’s haircut GoFundMe page can be found at https://gofund.me/ed828a81, or by searching “Ray’s Haircut for Cancer Treatment Center,” on gofundme.com.
