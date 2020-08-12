HARVARD — The Harvard girls cross country team is looking for one more harrier this season to join the three other runners on the squad.
Those on the team so far include: Alyssa Ferguson, Katrina Villalbasa and Kiera Wells.
Ferguson, a sophomore, was Harvard’s top runner last year, said head coach Thad Fields. He expects her to compete for a spot at the state cross country meet this season.
Fields said Villalbasa, a senior, has slowly improved in her previous three seasons; and Wells, a sophomore, is running for the first time at Harvard.
2020 schedule
September
3, Gibbon invite 5:30 p.m.; 10, Milford invite 5 p.m.; 12, Fillmore Central invite 5 p.m.; 22, Franklin invite 4:15 p.m.
October
1, TVC meet at Hebron 4:30 p.m.; 8, McCool Junction invite 4 p.m.; 15, Districts; 23, State meet
