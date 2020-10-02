BLADEN — Harvard’s speed and athleticism proved to be the key Friday, as the Cardinals beat Silver Lake 50-14 for a bounce-back win.
“Last week, there were a couple of things we told them that we needed,” said Harvard coach Scott Trimble. “Somebody needs to own the line. We need to be consistent, because we do a lot of things really well and we will do it for three or four plays. At times, we feel like, ‘We got this and start to relax.’ We have to keep that focus, and tonight, the consistency was considerably better than it was. We did a good job of executing the game plan.”
It was a rocky start for both teams. Silver Lake started the game with the ball at its own 35-yard line. On the second play of the game QB Jake Knehans was stripped of the ball and it was recovered by the Cardinals’ Ben Okraska to give Harvard its first chance with the football.
The Cardinals’ first possession didn’t go so well, either. The Mustang defense forced a turnover on downs; however, on the very first play, Knehans was hit and lost the ball — this time in his own end zone with Drayden Whetstine-Jones from Harvard pouncing on the loose ball for a touchdown.
“Defensively, (we were) mixing it up and trying to find different looks and confuse (Silver Lake’s) guys a little bit because they’ve got youth back there,” Trimble said. “We have it, too, but if you can force the issue first, you have a better chance.”
After Harvard stopped Silver Lake on its next possession, Blaine Simonton picked off a pass from Harvard’s Ethan Piper to give the ball back to the Mustangs. Silver Lake, however, was unable to do anything with the interception as they gave the ball back to Harvard.
Harvard only needed two plays to score — a 5-yard run from Piper and a 28-yard touchdown run from Piper to put the Cardinals up 14-0 after one quarter.
To start the second, Noah Roberts connected with Okraska for a 51-yard touchdown pass to extend the Cardinals’ lead 20-0. Then, a 35-yard run from Okraska set up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Piper to extend the Cardinals’ lead going into half time.
“Ben (Okraska) started on defense for two years, but not in the position that he is at when he took over,” said Trimble. “Ben is starting to become comfortable and understanding where he needs to be and how he can perform multiple tasks at the same time. Tonight, he looked a lot more comfortable at that and did a really good job of funneling things and being where he needed to be. It also helped because we had a really good rush.”
Okraska rushed for 60 yards out of the half for another Harvard touchdown to activate the running clock and to extend the lead 36-0.
Silver Lake had no answer for Harvard after that.
“We are still missing a couple of guys. We were down three starters and that does not help us at all,” said Silver Lake head coach Kyle Conroy. “We told them in the backfield, ‘Just make a cut and go,’ because sometimes we were having some happy feet back there or a deer in the headlight look. We’ve just got to make a cut and go. They did it a couple of times, but we need to do it all the time.”
An 8-yard pass from Noah Roberts to Wyatt Getzfred and a 6-yard run from Piper set up a 38-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Okraska to extend the lead 44-0 heading into the fourth.
Silver Lake finally found the end zone in the fourth.
A six play, 45-yard drive was capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Karr to Simonton.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Mustangs attempted an onside kick but Drayden Whetstine-Jones took the ball and went 50 yards for another Cardinals touchdown to go up 50-8.
Silver Lake had a little gas left. Karr went for 38 yards to set himself up with a 2-yard touchdown run for the final score of night 50-14.
Next week, Silver Lake is against Wilcox-Hildreth and coach Conroy knows it won’t be easy.
“Against Wilcox, our boys love to play against them,” Conroy said. “It’s kind of a friendly rivalry, but we’ve got to be ready to go, though. They are a very good team. They are very quick and they have a lot of athletes. We’ve just got to be matched up and to be disciplined.”
Harvard hosts Elba next Friday.
“There are a ton of young kids on their team, as well. They don’t have much experience. They have been struggling over the past few years, but they’ve got some numbers,” Trimble said. “They’ve got some nice pieces. I’ve seen some things on them. It is going to be a game where we need to come out and, once again, focus on ourselves on what we need to do and get them to believe and understand when you take care of yourself, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.