The Harvard girls basketball team returns four starters from a year ago.
Starters back are seniors Ashley Nierman, Alyssa Julich, Kylee Strobl and sophomore Aimee Whetstine-Jones.
Junior Dayana Gonzalez and sophomore Rylie McAleese also return.
"We look to improve on last year's inexperienced team," said coach Thad Fields.
The Cardinals compete in the Twin Valley Conference. Fields predicts that Kenesaw and Silver Lake are among the top teams in the conference.
