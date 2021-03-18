HARVARD — Students at Harvard Public School will take the stage this weekend to present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical “Cinderella.”
The show will be presented by the Harvard music and theater departments. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school gymnasium.
The production continues Harvard’s tradition of presenting big-name spring musicals. Blake R. Thompson, the school’s assistant principal and activities director, serves as music and artistic director. Neil Riley, principal for grades 4-12, is the producer.
The musical, which is supported by an orchestra and full artistic and production staff, will be presented in two acts with a 15-minute intermission. The cast includes about 30 students.
This version of the show, which recounts the beloved fairytale, was adapted for the stage by Tom Briggs from the teleplay by Robert L. Freedman. Richard Rodgers wrote the music, and the book and lyrics were developed by Oscar Hammerstein II.
Senior Paisley Longoria holds down the role of Cinderella, an orphan who is cruelly mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters. Freshman Zahna Reutzel portrays young Cinderella.
With the help of her fairy godmother and a faithful band of four-legged friends, Cinderella is able to meet her Prince Charming (senior Ethan Piper).
Senior Aspen Binder plays the stepmother, and junior Kinzee Derr holds down the role of the fairy godmother. Grace (senior Ashley Nierman) and Joy (sophomore Alyssa Ferguson) are the stepsisters.
In comments included in the program, Superintendent Michael Derr writes that the uplifting story of Cinderella shows how one can overcome obstacles in life.
“This timeless classic always made me think of how resilient and forgiving she was, no matter how poorly she was treated,” Derr wrote. “She used hope and dreams to keep a positive attitude about life. This is a great example for everyone as we all know there are tough times in our lives, but we can choose to remain positive.”
Derr gives credit to the students and adults who have worked to make the Harvard production a reality in the midst of an unusual school year.
“Putting on a production like ‘Cinderella’ is no small task,” he wrote. ‘The students and staff have put in a lot of time and of course I am sure there were some struggles along the way. But they have kept a positive outlook and have pushed through to get to this day. So, just like Cinderella’s dream of marrying the Prince, their dream of being able to put on a great show has arrived!”
No advance ticket purchases are necessary, and free-will donations will be accepted at the door. Doors open an hour ahead of showtime. Masks must be worn by all in attendance, with social distancing between family groups maintained.
Free carriage rides will be available on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m.
