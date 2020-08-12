HARVARD — Harvard head coach Kevin Medrano has made it a goal each year to win more games than the previous one.
Five years ago, Harvard ended its season with zero wins. Four years ago, Harvard won just one game.
Last season — Medrano’s fifth, the Cardinals set a goal to reach 10 wins, and they succeeded. Harvard won 13 games and finished in the top half of the Twin Valley Conference.
“I believe we were successful because we have grown as a team and individuals,” Medrano said. “Before each game, we talk about the three most important things that we can control, which are attitude, effort, and if we gave it 110% in each point. I think our girls really thrive from that because at the end of each match, whether we win or lose, I always ask them raise their hand and if they were able to successfully achieve those three things. No one wants to be the odd man out.”
The Cardinals return five starters from their 2019 roster; four of them seniors. In total, 10 seniors are back.
Morgan Juranek, who led the team with 237 kills and 36 blocks last year, is back for her final season. So is defensive specialist Ashley Nierman, who will resume that role after digging up a team-best 353 balls last season. Alyssa Julich tallied 60 kills as a junior.
Sophomore Aimee Whetstine-Jones, who played in all 66 sets last season, looks to fill her sister Miki’s shoes in the setter role. Medrano listed senior Ella Brandenburger as a setter, as well as a right side.
Paisley Longoria tallied 91 kills last year and Morgan Mewhirter had 18 kills. Both are seniors this season.
Medrano expects the Cardinals to be competitive in 2020.
“They all work hard and hold themselves accountable,” he said.
2020 schedule
August
28, at Spalding Academy 5 p.m.
September
1, Harvard triangular 5:30 p.m.; 3, Red Cloud quadrangular 2 p.m.; 10, Palmer 6 p.m.; 12, Harvard tournament; 15, Lawrence-Nelson triangular 5:30 p.m.; 17, McCool Junction 7 p.m.; 22, Giltner 7 p.m.; 29, Double triangular at Harvard 5 p.m.
October
6, Loomis 6:30 p.m.; 8, Nebraska Lutheran 6 p.m.; 15, Harvard triangular 5 p.m.; 17, TVC tournament at Blue Hill 9 a.m.; 19, TVC tournament at Blue Hill 6 p.m.; 23, at Franklin 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.