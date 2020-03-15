Growing up on a farm outside of Fullerton, Jerome Dubas was inspired by his high school biology teacher, Ralph Koskela, who took students to the Loup River to chart the flora and fauna there on a daily basis.
“He was just an awesome, well-respected teacher, but he also made education an event by doing these large projects that took us out of school,” Dubas said. “They were just these big things that made it a memory and an event. It took all the knowledge you learned from him and you had to apply it.”
So when Dubas became a teacher himself he wanted his students to have big, memorable outside events that related to what they learned in the classroom too.
Dubas was a 2020 Governor’s Arts Award honoree, receiving the Kim West Dinsdale Award for Excellence in Teaching.
The Governor’s Arts Award ceremony, scheduled for March 27 in Lincoln, has been postponed.
Dubas lives in Hastings where he is adjunct instructor of art at Hastings College, teaching the pottery and clay sculpture courses at night and on weekends. He helped design the ceramics room in Hastings College’s Jackson Dinsdale Art Center.
He also teaches art at Grand Island Senior High.
He has worked 24 years at Hastings College, 25 years at Grand Island Public Schools and 12 years at Sandy Creek Public Schools before Grand Island.
“The biggest honor of receiving the award has been students from the last almost 40 years being in contact with me now,” he said. “That’s been the coolest thing that has happened through the process.”
During his tenure at Grand Island Senior High School Dubas has helped double enrollment in the art classes.
A news release for the award stated Dubas wasn't only described as having a passion for art, but having a true passion for his students.
The engaging lessons and fertile studio environment he provides his students offers opportunities for them to produce award-winning art. Their work has been well represented in state and national art shows and competitions.
Dubas takes his students to art galleries and museums in Nebraska as well as national conferences to further their knowledge and appreciation for the arts.
Big projects for his classes included an art clinic at Sandy Creek and a student-produced public art installation in Grand Island.
The latest project is UNDRground Contemporary Arts, in which Dubas’ high school students renovated and maintain a professional gallery in downtown Grand Island.
UNDRground Contemporary Arts provides exhibition space to emerging and established artists.
In turn, innovative and experimental visual art is accessible to the community of Grand Island. Art students from Grand Island Senior High are directly involved in every aspect of the operation of the gallery.
The gallery has drawn artists from as far away as Omaha; Wichita, Kansas; and Colorado.
It was a passion for art and advocating for art on behalf of students that led Dubas to become a become a teacher.
“Through the mission of those common factors you tend to develop some pretty tight relationships," he said. If art teachers don’t make it important in the community who will?”
