KEARNEY — Before the fall season began, Scott Rosno didn't know how certain he was that his cross country team would make it through the year before competition came to a halt. The COVID-19 pandemic put the completion of a lot of activities at risk, but the Tigers are thankful they were able to complete the season, one which ended in a second consecutive top five finish at the state cross country meet.
"These guys finished fourth last year, but the difference was the two teams out in front were way out in front. They walked away knowing we had lost some key seniors and not knowing what we'd be like a year later,They set some big goals, and the next step is I thought they had a great winter and then everything fell apart.
"We were really young, but we had some experienced seniors that could really make something happen here. There were so many uncertainties back in August as to whether anything would take place."
Last season, the Tigers placed fourth with 87 points. Despite scoring better this year (83 points), HHS was fifth but it was only eight points away from finishing as the runner up at the Kearney Country Club Friday. Instead, Lexington, which placed behind the Tigers at districts, was second while Omaha Skutt won the event with just 27 points.
Hastings finished with a pair of medalists in Jaydon Welsh and Jonathan Lopez Chojolan.
Welsh placed fourth with a time of 16 minutes, 46.26 seconds. It was an impressive performance as he missed most of the year with an injury to his hip. His first race of the season was the UNK invite (Sept. 28) on the same course as the state meet.
"I was going for top three, but with my injury from this season, I think fourth place is pretty good," Welsh said.
"Even though things turned out well in the end for him to have the chance to compete, there were some stretches in September where we as coaches were starting to look at it and ask, 'Is this team going to have to prepare to be without its returning state medalist,' " Rosno said. "For him to do as well as he did with only half a season is credit to the combination of the ability he was given and the fact that part of his improvements came from the belief of his teammates too."
Welsh said he went into the race hoping to place in the top three, but given the way the season has gone he's plenty happy with fourth. The HHS senior has earned a medal in each of the last two seasons, but Friday's fourth-place finish is the best of his career.
"It means a lot to me. I've worked hard for this. It's been a good four years and I'm going to miss it," Welsh said. "The team had a great season. I was injured so Jonathan Lopez and Landon Eckhardt, they helped our team a lot. Some reserves had to come up to the varsity level and thanks to them because we've had a good season and them stepping up to the varsity level helped while I was out."
For Lopez Chojolan, earning a medal in his senior year is the perfect way to cap off four years of hard work and dedication.
"I was so happy. It's been a long four years, running in the offseason, doing the workouts during the season — I'm just happy after these four years to finally be up there getting a medal," he said.
Rosno said the senior was a big part in leading the team, especially when Welsh was sidelined with his injury. The coach said Lopez Chojolan and fellow senior Landon Eckhardt both came up big when the team needed it most.
"Jay's absence created an opportunity and I thought Jonathan really took over," the coach said. "Landon Eckhardt — our third guy in the top 20, who just missed out on a medal — was really our mental and emotional leader. He really kept us together as the season went on and was always a stable rock for us."
At the UNK invite, Lopez Chojolan was unable to finish the race. And while he believes he save a little too much in the tank for the final stretch at the finish line, he wasn't going to let the fear of not finishing keep him from competing at his best.
"I just kept thinking about how this is my sixth time running this UNK course; I've had five good runs here so I'm not going to let one of those affect me and not let me run well (Friday)," he said.
Welsh, Lopez Chojolan, Eckhardt and Matthew Ochsner make up the senior class for the Tigers. Rosno said the four runners most certainly left their mark on the program and their teammates.
"The biggest thing for these guys is they never let ego get in the way of success. They never put someone down for not having as good of a race. They were always supportive and that was always a positive for these kids," Rosno said. "By the time our season wrapped up, our seniors had gained the maturity of seniors to be able to lead underclassmen. I think that's going to do a world of benefit for the program; even though we're going to lose those four seniors, they're going to leave some things behind."
Hastings results
4, Jaydon Welsh 16:46.26; 12, Jonathan Lopez Chojolan 17:00.66; Landon Eckhardt 17:21.52; Matthew Ochsner 18:16.41; Kevin Vuong 18:27.42; Vincent Condry 18:38.91
