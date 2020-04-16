Hastings College beat Kearney Saturday night, 26-7.
Playing before 5,400 frenzied fans, Coach Tom McLaughlin’s Broncos downed their arch-rivals from the Hub City with unexpected authority in rushing to their fourth consecutive Nebraska College Conference triumph.
STREAK ENDS
Thus ended a 15-game winning streak for the Antelopes who had run roughshod over five 1957 opponents, but who could manage only one last quarter touchdown against the brilliant Red and White defense.
It was the first time that the Hastings goal line had been crossed by a NCC foe, but the jubilant Broncos and their followers could not have cared less when the final gun had sounded.
Kearney failed to enter Hastings territory until late in the third period, when a ‘Lope drive fizzled on the HC 31.
The plaudits for the victory must go to the rock-ribbed defense thrown up by the hard-charging Broncos, and the ability to capitalize on breaks by the Hastings offense.
Kearney could gain but 46 yards in the ground in both the first and second half for a grand total of 92. Hastings, meanwhile, found the supposedly-strong Antelope defense leaking and collected 269 yards by rushing.
The ‘Lopes outdowned the Red and White, but only via 12 last half first and tens, nine of which came on passes. KSTC quarterbacks, Joe Smith and Gene Lawhead, connected on 13 of 20 for 193 yards.
GAMBLE FAILS
Like the immovable object and the irresistible force, neither team could move the ball in the early portion of the first quarter.
However, Kearney decided to gamble on a fourth and one equation with a little more than six minutes to play in the period on the Antelope 24.
Rising to the occasion, the middle of the Bronco line dropped Smith inches short of his destination on a quarterback sneak.
After two HC plays lost ten yards, the Bronco forces switched into short-punt formation.
On the first play, fullback Jim Smith ran to his right, but stopped and threw a strike to Tom Osborne on the opposite side of the field.
OSBORNE SCORES
Osborne gathered in the precious oval on the Kearney seven-yard stripe and outfaked the Antelope defender, Dick O’Neill, for the score. Jim Paige’s conversion try was no good.
The unexpected rapidity of the tally left the crowd stunned, but soon the game reverted to its original “rock and sock” routine.
Approximately mid-way through the second canto, Hastings began a drive from its own 26 that ultimately triggered an offensive show that would leave the Kearney hopes shattered.
Hustling Jake Moser skirted his left end on the first play for 17 yards as York’s Paul Toms assumed the quarterbacking chores.
An eight-yard pass from Toms to Gordon Swanson plus two five-yard pickups by Osborne and Smith put the ball at the Kearney 39.
PERSONAL FOUL
On the following play from scrimmage, the Antelope safety man was guilty of a personal foul on the 27-yard stripe, so after the officials marched off the 15 yards, Hastings was in control on the KSTC 12.
Osborne chewed off one yard to the 11, and on the next effort, Moser took a pitchout from Toms and circled his left end for the touchdown.
Eldon Pequette’s extra point boot creeped over the bar, and the Broncos led, 13-0, much to the amazement of the Blue and Gold supporters.
But they hadn’t sen anything yet.
Kearney couldn’t move the ball after receiving the ensuing kickoff, so Lawhead punted neatly to the Hastings 25.
Smith and Osborne combined for nine yards in two plays, with the speed merchant Moser getting the call on the next play.
SEES DAYLIGHT
The Clay Center flash churned over his right side, found daylight and headed for the sideline.
Two Kearney defenders had an angle on him, but Moser, like a jet, turned on the afterburners for a 66-yard touchdown gallop. Pequette’s placement split the uprights for a 20-0 margin.
On Kearney’s third down following the kickoff, a fumble got away from an Antelope back on the ‘Lope 41. Several players from both sides played soccer with the loose pigskin until tackle Dennis Carr heaved himself on the ball on the Blue and Gold 10.
Moser ground out one yard, and on the next play, Osborne fielded Toms’ pitchoout and threaded his way for paydirt around right end. The extra-point try was no good as the half ended.
Kearney took to the air lanes in the last half, and completed 12 of 16 tosses, but a misfired lateral and the Hastings defense kept the Antelopes away from the door until the fading minutes.
SCORING DRIVE
Running from the spread, Smith flipped four successful passes in a 92-yard scoring drive.
The set-up aerial was a 29-yard effort from Smith to McFarland to the Hastings 15. On the next play, Smith zeroed in fullback Larry Jacobsen for the TD. Claire Boroff converted with 2:24 remaining in the game.
It would be impossible to single out an outstanding Bronco on defense, however linemen Don Hinkle, Wayne Wallace, Larry Van Boening, Pat Lee, Gordon Swanson and Carr were shining lights.
Linebackers Jim Thede and Smith also were bearcats on defense.
Hastings is now riding all alone at the top of the NCC with a 4-0 record, while Kearney’s record is now 3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.