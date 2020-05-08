Hastings College announced three Bronco Award Recipients during its live-streamed Honors Convocation on May 3. Hannah Adams of Cairo; Greer Anderson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Kaelan Dea of Greenwood were all recognized as 2020 Bronco Award Recipients.
Established in 1924, the Bronco Award is the College’s highest non-academic award granted to students. Recipients of the Bronco Award and the accompanying Who’s Who list are determined through a vote of their peers and a student-faculty committee.
Who’s Who honorees are recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list.
Bios for the Bronco Award recipients and other Who’s Who honorees are listed below.
- Adams is graduating with a major in marketing. She is a dean’s list student and served as Student Association treasurer and on the banquet committee. A peer mentor and a resident assistant for Taylor Hall and the Bronco Village Apartments, Adams has served on the new student days committee and is a member of Alpha Chi, Alpha Delta Alpha, Omicron Delta Kappa, Kappa Tau Phi, the Hastings College Band, Jazz Ensemble and Sigma Alpha Iota. She was the homecoming princess and has been the JDAC gallery graphic designer and a Kool-Aid Days volunteer.
- Anderson is a dean’s list student from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Anderson is graduating with a major in communications studies and theatre. During her four years at Hastings College, she was active in all facets of multiple theatre productions and the campus social media team, and was involved in Kappa Rho Upsilon, Alpha Chi, Alpha Psi Omega, Lambda Pi Eta, forensics and the Hastings College Band.
- Holden Banks is a personalized program major from Thornton, Colorado. A member of the men’s indoor/outdoor track, cross country and tennis teams, Banks served on the housing division for Altman Hall and was a homecoming candidate, as well as a member of the dean’s list.
- Kaitlin Bierman is a dean’s list student majoring in biology. The Omaha native is an off-campus Student Association Senator and a member of the trapshooting team.
- Celeste Borg of Centennial, Colorado, is a psychology major. While attending Hastings College, Borg has been involved with Omicron Delta Kappa and Psi Chi. The dean’s list student served on the Student Senate, the social media team and was a resident assistant.
- Jenny Borge is from Stokke Vestfold, Norway, and is graduating with a major in organizational/strategic communication. During her time at Hastings College, Borge was a member of the Student Government Association and served as a Student Association Senator for the communication studies and political science division.
- Dea is a marketing major. A member of the dean’s list, Dea played for the football team and was involved with Omicron Delta Kappa, Alpha Chi and professional business leaders. The Student Association president was a homecoming candidate and served as a resident assistant and student engagement coach.
- Bryce Eigsti is a dean’s list student majoring in wildlife biology. The Friend native is a member of Cru and Cru Leadership, the Hastings College Band and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
- Lauren Feden of Papillion is a chemistry and studio art major. While attending Hastings College, Feden was involved with Kappa Eta Phi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Kappa Rho Upsilon, Artists’ Guild, the Collegian and Spectrum. A member of the dean’s list, Lauren served as a Hastings College chemistry department lab assistant.
- Rebecca Garner is from Centennial, Colorado, and is graduating with a personalized program major. During her time at Hastings College, Garner served as the HC Media live sports director, the Center for Applied Media Arts student director and was on the Collegian staff. The dean’s list student was a member of Society for Collegiate Journalists, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Student Alumni Association.
- Gabrielle Grasso is a business administration and human resource management major from Omaha. A member of the dean’s list, Grasso played on the women’s basketball team where she received First Team All-GPAC and NAIA honorable mention. Grasso was involved with professional business leaders and served as a TeamMates mentor.
- Jessica Klaudt is a dean’s list student from Ashland majoring in business administration and hospitality management. Klaudt played on the volleyball team and was involved with Alpha Chi, Omicron Delta Kappa, the Student Association banquet committee, Student Alumni Association and professional business leaders.
- Nolan Kohmetscher of Hastings is an education major. While attending Hastings College, Kohmetscher participated on the track and field team and served as the middle distance coach for the past two years. A member of the dean’s list, Nolan has been involved with Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Alpha Theta, the 1-2-5 a capella group and helped with the Royal Family Kids’ Camp.
- Camilla Lee is from Mead, Colorado, and is graduating with a major in chemistry. Lee participated in track and field and played on the women’s tennis team, where she received GPAC honorable mention in doubles. A dean’s list student, she was involved with Cru, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Alpha Chi, Beta Beta Beta, the Student Health Advisory Council and the new student days committee.
- Riley Ostendorf is a recreation and sports management major from Gothenburg. Ostendorf is a member of the dean’s list and the football team.
- Cassidy Ostrand is a dean’s list student majoring in biology. The Central City native was a member of the 2016 NAIA national championship volleyball team and a member of Food4Thought, Alpha Chi, Beta Beta Beta and Bronco Buddies.
- Sophia Pankratz of Hastings is a biology major. While attending Hastings College, Pankratz made an impact on the women’s basketball team as an NAIA Scholar-Athlete and Second Team All-GPAC selection. A member of the dean’s list, Pankratz also has been involved with Alpha Chi, Beta Beta Beta and has served as an admissions tour guide.
- Basil Rabayda is from Phoenix, Arizona, and is graduating with a major in theate.r During his time at Hastings College, Rabayda was involved with theater, the 1-2-5 a capella group, men’s choir and is a dean’s list student.
- Samuel Reimer is a biology major from Hastings. The dean’s list student was a peer mentor, participated on the men’s basketball and tennis teams and has been involved with Food4Thought, Alpha Chi, Beta Beta Beta, the Student Health Advisory Council and the new student days committee.
