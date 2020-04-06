Roger Doerr is optimistic Hastings College won’t end up like Dana College.
“That’s a scary thought,” he said. “That’s not what the town of Hastings needs, and it’s not what the trustees of the college want.”
But the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, isn’t making it easy to cope with the challenges small colleges — and higher education as a whole — already face.
“COVID-19 has really painted an entirely new picture as to how to deliver your classes and what students, parents and so forth are going to be looking for in the curriculum that you offer,” Doerr said.
As of mid-March, when the world virtually shut down in an attempt to further prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus, schools of all levels in the United States have shifted their learning structure online to still provide an education to students.
At that point in time, many colleges and universities were approaching or returning from their spring breaks. Hastings College’s was scheduled for March 16-20.
“That was the time we were having to make decisions about going online, and it gave our faculty a few extra days to convert their regular classes into an online presentation,” Doerr said. “When that kicked off two weeks ago, they were probably better prepared than most institutions, having a couple extra days in advance.”
So far, so good as far as feedback the board has received from students and faculty, he said, but he’s more curious about the fall.
“How do we plan for next year with all the uncertainty with the economy?” he said. “I think there will be a lot of questions (then) about the experience with distance learning, which Hastings College can do very well. But most of the students who come to Hastings are there because they want to participate.
“We’re really doubling down on our efforts in student engagement with an additional almost weekly contact with all the current students, making sure they are comfortable with the learning environment.”
Campus is relatively empty, and most buildings are vacated. Students’ fobs have been shut off, and food service has been discontinued.
“It’s basically a deserted 120-plus acres in east Hastings,” Doerr said. “If you see someone on campus, it’s a pretty unusual situation ... The grass is going to need mowing this week, the campus is starting to green up. So there are going to be certain maintenance operations that will have to be continued for when we resume in August, hopefully.”
As a courtesy, Hastings College has decided to reimburse students for their spring term room and board costs, which isn’t being done everywhere. Working around the “HC 2.0” block schedule, it was determined the period refunded would be from March 23 to May 15 — the end of the school year.
It’s costing the college about $450,000.
“Around 700 of our students had to be individually calculated as to how much of a refund they’re entitled,” Doerr said. “It averages to about 41% of the spring term room and board that’s subject to being refunded.
“It’s a very significant hit to our budgeting.”
Hastings College’s commencement ceremony, which was scheduled for May 16, won’t be conducted in person for obvious reasons. But Doerr said the college is planning something special for a later date.
“There will be a distribution of diplomas on schedule, and we’ll do something as close to a ceremony online,” he said. “But — and I’m pretty excited about this — we’re looking at combining a special recognition of our 2020 seniors with our homecoming in September. I think that could be a really significant experience, to put a homecoming/graduation program together.”
Central Community College-Hastings, which already provides much of its general education through online courses, was still functioning through last week with students on campus as they finished up labs and hands-on coursework with professors.
Hastings Campus President Jerry Wallace said all students — except those with special circumstances — soon will be off campus, whether their courses were completed last week or will be completed online.
“We’ve currently got about 30 to 35 students on campus, and most of those will be trickling out over the next week,” Wallace said. “Most of them had special labs and projects to complete.”
Food service still will be available for the handful of students who Wallace said “call CCC their home” and are staying for the semester, which ends May 8, in campus housing.
Soon there will be no worry of exceeding the 10-person advisory by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“A really empty parking lot, students coming in for small labs — really, not even getting close to the 10,” Wallace said. “There’s probably about five to six students in a lab.”
Still on campus include those working in dining, student services, some faculty and administrators.
“We’ve asked that if any employee feels sick that they stay home,” Wallace said. “We have a lot of people who have been approved to work remotely. A majority of them have the ability to work remotely, and if they want to they have that option.”
In many cases, Wallace said, the coronavirus threat accelerated courses, which required instructors to be innovative in designing the remainder of their courses.
“The students liked that,” he said. “It helped them finish their projects quicker, and they liked the open concept of coming in and using their equipment with the instructors.
“It was definitely a challenge, but, like always, they stepped up to the plate and made sure our students were prepared for the workforce or to transfer and graduate.”
CCC-Hastings hasn’t yet made a decision on its commencement plans. Wallace, like HC’s Doerr, is anxious to see what the fall will look like.
“We’re taking it step by step, day by day,” Wallace said. “The best thing we can do is use the information that we get from our local health department and the CDC and try to plan accordingly to make sure we keep our faculty, staff and students safe.”
