Over the last two weeks of January, the Hastings College forensics team competed in three tournaments, qualifying two more events to the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament (AFA-NST), which will be held virtually in April.
The team competed asynchronously and synchronously at the Kansas in Nebraska Swing Jan. 19-24, which was hosted by Kansas State University in Manhattan and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
From Jan. 25-29, the team competed asynchronously at the fourth Online Asynchronous Tournament Series (OATS) hosted by Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota. On Jan. 30, the team competed synchronously in the second Valley Forensics League (VFL 2), hosted by South Dakota State University in Brookings.
The team placed sixth at OATS 4 in team sweepstakes and fourth in team sweepstakes at VFL 2.
Events that qualified to the AFA-NST included Isaabella Munoz, a senior from Worland, Wyoming, in Program Oral Interpretation, and Sam Johnson, a junior from Hastings, in After Dinner Speaking.
The results follow:
Kansas in Nebraska Swing, Jan. 23
Sam Johnson placed second in After Dinner Speaking.
Samantha Burke, a senior from Denver, placed third in Program Oral Interpretation.
Kansas in Nebraska Swing, Jan. 24
Sam Johnson placed first in After Dinner Speaking.
Isaabella Munoz placed fifth in Informative Speaking and first in Program Oral Interpretation.
OATS 4, Jan. 29
Nikki DeSeriere, a sophomore from Westminster, Colorado, placed first in Duo Interpretation with junior Brendan Kachnowski and placed third in Dramatic Interpretation.
Brendan Kachnowski, a junior from Rock Springs, Wyoming, placed first in Duo Interpretation with Nikki DeSeriere.
Samantha Burke placed first in Program Oral Interpretation.
The team placed sixth in team sweepstakes for the day.
VFL 2, Jan. 30
Victoria Caplinger, a first-year student from Effingham, Kansas, was awarded top novice and placed third in Impromptu Speaking, and was awarded top novice and placed fifth in Extemporaneous Speaking.
Mae Heater, a first-year student from Bennington, was awarded top novice and placed fifth in After Dinner Speaking and placed seventh in Poetry Interpretation.
Nikki DeSeriere placed third in Dramatic Interpretation.
Samantha Burke placed second in Program Oral Interpretation.
The team placed fourth in team sweepstakes for the day.
