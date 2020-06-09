Hastings College on Tuesday announced it has hired a new head women’s soccer coach.
Jade Ovendale, a native of Wisbech, England, was named to the position after the departure of first-year head coach Alex Piekarski, who left HC and accepted the same job at Northwestern Oklahoma State.
Ovendale spent the past two seasons as the head women’s coach at Northern Oklahoma College, a junior college in Tonkawa, Okla., where she spent the three seasons prior as an assistant coach for the men’s program there.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead the women’s soccer program at Hastings College,” Ovendale said through a press release. “I’m overjoyed and thankful for (athletic director) B.J. Pumroy and the rest of the search committee in providing this fantastic opportunity. It was clear throughout the process that those at Hastings are passionate and dedicated to the success of their student-athletes both academically and athletically.”
At NOC, a junior college institution, Ovendale saw 33 of her former players receive athletic scholarships to finish out their careers at four-year institutions. Two of them went on to play NCAA Division I, 12 went NCAA D-II and 19 went on to play in the NAIA.
“My philosophy is built around an offensive style of soccer, which I believe matches well with Hastings’ history of being a dominant presence in the GPAC,” Ovendale said. “The program has a strong tradition of excellence and I want to continue building on that. I am ready to meet the team and get the season started.”
“We had a deep pool of candidates for the position and Jade rose to the top,” said Pumroy. “Coach Ovendale’s commitment to success on the field and in the classroom brought her forth as the right fit to lead our storied women’s soccer program. With her honors as an NAIA player and scholar, and transition to coaching, I foresee coach Ovendale maintaining the accolades of our program and keeping us in the hunt for GPAC and national titles and academic awards.”
Ovendale graduated from University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma and received her bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Recreation in 2015 with cum laude honors. She later received her Masters of Education in Sports Administration from East Central University in 2018.
She played her final two years of soccer for USAO, where she scored 50 goals, dished out 17 assists for 143 points in her Drover career. She was named to the NAIA honorable mention All-American team in 2014, following her 32 goal season. She was also named Sooner Athletic Conference player and offensive player of the year and was a Daktronics-NAIA scholar athlete.
Following her senior year she was awarded The Bill and Pat Smith Scholar-Athlete Award. The award, which is given to up to two USAO senior athletes — one male and one female — each year, is presented to those students who best embody the concept of a student-athlete and uphold high ideals in scholarship, citizenship and athletic competition.
Hastings College finished the 2019 season with a 17-5 record and as runners-up in the GPAC. The Broncos won their play-in game at the national tournament before dropping a 2-0 decision to Marian in the opening round.
In the last 10 years, the HC women have not finished outside the top two of the conference, winning the GPAC title seven times and finishing as high as national runner-up in 2010.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.