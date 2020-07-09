Hastings College announced Thursday that it has hired a new wrestling coach to replace Tyson Springer.
Josh Erickson was selected from a pool of candidates to lead the Broncos. He is the fourth head coach in the program’s 13-year history since its revival in 2008.
Erickson previously has been attached to the largely successful University of Nebraska-Kearney wrestling program and most recently spent time rebuilding the Alma High School program.
“When I got the call to offer me the job, I felt like it was a dream come true,” Erickson said in a press release from the school. “I felt like all the effort and energy I’ve put into building athletic teams and other organizations has prepared me for this one opportunity.”
The following information was also in the release:
Erickson brings many different leadership qualities to this position as he developed and subsequently operated Team Concepts for the past 11 years. His familiarity with Hastings College stems from Team Concepts assisting with leadership skills for the campus on numerous occasions. As an organization, Team Concepts’ purpose is to facilitate public speaking, corporate training and team building for organizations of all shapes and sizes. He leads a successful team of presenters and staff.
”Josh Erickson undoubtedly brings the leadership qualities Hastings College is looking for in a head coach,” said athletic director B.J. Pumroy. “He has built businesses from the ground up while also helping wrestling programs reach national championship levels. His team building expertise, forward thinking mindset along with his team management skills makes him a great fit for Hastings College.”
From 2007-2013, Erickson was an assistant wrestling coach at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where the team won NCAA DII national championships in 2008, 2012 and 2013 while being runners-up in 2007. He helped coach 45 All-Americans that included NCAA DII national wrestler of the year Tervel Dlagnev in 2008.
”I am most excited about helping all these young men capture their full potential,” Erickson continued. “We will spend a lot of time learning how to add value to other people’s lives through service, commitment and honor.”
Since the restarting of the team, the Broncos have accumulated seven All-American finishes at the NAIA Championships and 16 NWCA Scholar Athlete All-American awards. Their highest ever team placing at the NAIA national championships was in 2018 when the team finished 15th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.