To celebrate the work of eight recent graduates in the visual arts, the Hastings College Department of Visual Arts is playing host to a virtual art exhibition of their senior thesis pieces through June 12.
The work can be viewed online at http://fizz.hastings.edu/beyond-the-gallery.
Graduates whose work is featured include:
- Holden Banks of Thornton, Colorado, who, after volunteering for a zoo, was inspired by a zookeeper’s belief that human life comes before animals. His work mixes artificial animal habitats with modern-day human developed areas and is showcased through photographs.
- Dakota Boydston of Hastings, whose work showcases different digital environments inspired by Earth’s most uninhabited places.
- Delaney Feezell of Hastings, who explores an individual’s relationship with their waste and impact on climate change.
- Lauren Feden of Papillion, who utilizes used furniture and printmaking to portray Midwest agricultural patterns and show how people make an impact on the land they visit, even in rural areas.
- Dacia Hartman of Hastings, who explores how fragile clay can be and uses it as a metaphor for mental illness.
- Melissa Loney of Omaha, working with sewing and other handcraft techniques to further the existing dialogue on the inherent gender-binary of craft.
- Morgan Stromer of Bladen, whose work, “Compendium of Curiosity,” showcases the preservation of the natural world through animal bones and geological specimens to highlight her own innate desire for knowledge and learning.
Autumn Teff of Fremont, whose comic “Pleiades Seven Stars” creates a world with relatable human challenges and utilizes color to emphasize the uniqueness of the world.
