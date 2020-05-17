Graduation for the Class of 2020 at Hastings College Saturday included much of the same pomp and circumstance that usually accompanies the event, even though it marked the school’s first virtual commencement.
Family and friends from across the country gathered in spirit to watch the pre-recorded ceremony as it was broadcast simultaneously on the college’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Roger Doerr, chair of the Hastings College Board of Trustees, welcomed the audience despite the unusual circumstances that led to the virtual setting. Due to gathering restrictions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the 134th commencement couldn’t be held at Lynn Farrell Arena as normal.
“It makes no difference where we gather or how; we’re simply thrilled to be able to celebrate each member of this distinguished class,” Doerr said.
The college awarded 194 undergraduate degrees and conferred master of arts in teaching degrees to 10 students.
Each student’s name was read, and any honors were announced. Many students submitted photos, which also were included in the program.
Kaelan Dea, a marketing major from Greenwood, was elected by his fellow students to serve as senior speaker for the 2020 class.
Dea said being away from the Hastings College campus for the last months has caused him to think back to the memories he has made at the school. He recalled his first trips to the campus as a high school student, asking all kinds of questions about education as he considered it as a major.
From that start and through the various topics covered in college courses, he said, the college experience has provided a way to look more deeply into the world and how it works.
“Hastings College has allowed all of us to explore our curiosities through many different avenues,” he said. “Allowing us to explore these curiosities is a very special gift Hastings College has given all of us.”
Courses also taught students how to think critically, among a variety of other skills, while pursuing degrees.
“Now in the midst of all the change we have endured in our time at Hastings College, we have the ability to choose our outlook and divert our attention away from the instant gratification and bondage of self-centeredness and liberatingly focus it toward the direction of good with others at the forefront of our hearts and minds,” he said.
Doerr offered the charge to the Class of 2020, though he never imagined himself in that particular role in the 51 years he has attended graduation services. Doerr has taken up an administrative role at the college following the mid-year resignation of Travis Feezell as HC president.
He said life is a series of decisions and how people react to what happens in the world. Students have learned ways to continue learning as they go out into the world.
“The Hastings College you have experienced is going to stay with you the rest of your lives,” he said. “You can live with the confidence that comes from understanding our world and how it works at a much more sophisticated level than most. You know how to question, analyze, synthesize, plan and implement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.