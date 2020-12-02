In an effort to help keep the campus and the community healthy, Hastings College gave students the option to remain home following the Thanksgiving break that ended Sunday.
Susan Meeske, executive vice president of enrollment and student engagement, said college officials saw the rising novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, numbers throughout Nebraska and the region and wanted to do their part to keep the campus, community and families healthy.
On Nov. 13, students were notified that after the holiday break from Nov. 25-29, they had the option not to return to campus for the remainder of Block 3 courses.
Instead of a traditional academic calendar, Hastings College uses block scheduling where students take one to two classes at a time. Block 3 is seven weeks in duration and is scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 18.
The South Heartland Health District hit the red zone for the first time Nov. 11 on a dial assessing risks associated with further spread of the novel coronavirus. Risk dial readings are based on various criteria related to COVID-19 infection levels and health care system capacity.
In light of that increased risk, Meeske said, the college wanted to help protect students as well as the community. She said students were given the option to decide what would work best for their particular situation.
“The goal we were trying to achieve was to reduce density on campus,” she said. “We work hand in hand with the health department in all of our campus decisions regarding the pandemic.”
Students were asked to complete a form to identify their choice regarding staying on campus or finishing the block virtually. A list of all Block 3 classes detailed whether each class would meet in person or be completely remote through the end of the semester.
“Most of our classes have been able to deliver content remotely,” Meeske said. “Some, such as the science laboratory and studio art classes, are much better in person.”
Overall, she said, about half of the students elected to return to campus. Students who didn’t return were encouraged to visit with their instructors about their plans and make the necessary arrangements.
The Hastings College campus remains open, with residence halls and food service in operation, to support students.
Meeske said the college also implemented some other ways through preceding months to help curb the spread of COVID-19, such as having the cafeteria serve takeout only.
The college has been trying to maintain its traditional activities, such as the holiday lighting of campus, though offering most through streaming online as opposed to inviting students to take part in person.
While other colleges decided last summer to shorten the fall semester in order to allow students to be done with classes after the holiday break, Meeske said, Hastings College decided to maintain a traditional schedule.
In order to have classes finished by Thanksgiving, she said, other institutions created accelerated or compressed calendars that cut out normal breaks.
“We decided for the physical health and mental health of our students and faculty, we wanted to keep those breaks that are built in,” Meeske said. “We tried to look at it from a holistic perspective.”
Looking forward into January 2021, she said, college officials are discussing a variety of options for students returning to campus.
Overall, the precautions taken to bring students back to campus this fall were successful, Meeske said. Students have been encouraged to be diligent about wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining proper social distancing.
“I’m really proud of our campus community,” she said. “They are taking this very seriously with their behavior and masks. I’ve been really proud to be part of this community.”
