Space on the Hastings College campus that until four years ago was allocated to the art of glassblowing will be repurposed for the science of human health and exercise through a renovation project now under way.
The space, which was vacated when the college’s Department of Visual Arts moved to the new Jackson Dinsdale Art Center in 2016, is being turned into a new Strength and Performance Center featuring high-tech fitness and training equipment.
The project is being funded by private donors and foundations and is set for completion by spring 2021. At that point, the Strength and Performance Center will be fully outfitted with weightlifting equipment, high-tech exercise machines and technology for research and athletic development, the college said in a news release this week.
The new center, intended for use primarily as a teaching laboratory, won’t take the place of other fitness and weight training facilities already on campus.
The center will provide educational opportunities for, among others, students in HC’s Physical Education and Human Performance program, which has seen a 77% increase in enrollment over the last five years.
The college says the new space, equipment and technology will help faculty provide students with an enhanced learning experience and set them up for greater success following graduation — and that those improvements, in turn, should set the stage for even more growth in the program.
“Offering state-of-art equipment and technology allows for better training spaces for career-enhancing fitness certifications and courses in the PEHP program,” said Becky Hamik, assistant professor of physical education and human performance. “We are very thankful for the donors who are making this possible.”
The Strength and Performance Center also is intended to support graduate strength and conditioning certificate programs, youth clinics, continuing education for high school coaches, training for first responders, and potential clinical referrals from local health care providers.
Earlier this month, the college announced it is launching an accelerated graduate-level Strength and Performance Coaching certificate program targeted to coaches, teachers and health care professionals.
The idea behind that program is to help enrollees gain knowledge and skills that will help them develop and run high-quality, evidence-informed strength and conditioning programs in the institutions where they work.
Currently, Hastings College is the only Nebraska institution in the Great Plains Athletic Conference approved by the National Strength and Conditioning Association to offer graduate certification in strength and conditioning.
“We have been building this program since the National Strength and Conditioning Association approved Hastings College for its Education Recognition Program,” Hamik said. “We’re excited to offer this certificate program, as our faculty are highly equipped to train other professionals to help their teams meet their goals.”
Students in the certificate program will learn through practical application, receiving instruction from HC faculty in anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and how to design effective programs.
The certificate program will include five courses, four of which will be delivered completely online. They are Kinesiology and Functional Anatomy, Physiology of Performance, Program Design, Coaching Practicum and Coaching Seminar.
Each course will follow the Hastings College academic calendar, with the first set to launch in January 2021. The courses will be designed for working professionals who want to continue their education while remaining in their current jobs.
To be eligible for the program, prospective students must possess a bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education and health, exercise science or a related field, or have permission from the program director. More information is available at hastings.edu/spc.
