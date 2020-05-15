Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 11, 1975, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
A.H. JONES STADIUM — Hastings High’s defense held Columbus in check the entire game, but the Tiger offense failed to capitalize on two excellent second-half scoring opportunities, leaving the hosts saddled with a 7-7 tie with the Discoverers here Friday night.
Tigers placekicker Scott Christensen missed on a field goal try from 27 yards out with 12 seconds left in the contest as Hastings’ final scoring hopes wilted. In the third quarter, Hastings had driven as far as the Columbus 19-yard line before being forced to settle for a field goal try. On that occasion, Christensen’s kick was blocked.
The swarming Hastings defense, relying heavily on gang tackling, posted a sterling first-quarter goalline stand before giving the Discoverers a second-period touchdown on the only sustained drive they could mount.
In the second half, the Tiger defenders, playing well together as a unit, refused to allow Columbus to penetrate the Hastings 40-yard line. However, the effect of the hosts’ defensive play was offset by the Columbus defense, which was generally successful in keeping the Tiger offense in the middle of the field.
QUEEN’S NIGHT GAME
For Hastings, the game was the annual Queen’s Night contest. Both Hastings and Columbus stand at 1-4-1 on the year after the East Big Ten deadlock.
“Overall, we played one of our better games offensively and defensively,” said Tiger coach Norm Sheets. “Defensively, we played real well. We gang tackled well, pursued well, and were real aggressive.”
A balanced defensive effort on the part of the Tigers led to four Columbus turnovers, one of which, a fumble recovery by senior tackle Wes Mohlman, set up Hastings’ only score.
Mohlman, a 180-pound senior, pounced on a Jim Schwartzer fumble at the Columbus five with just 37 seconds left in the half. Schwartzer fumbled on the first play after Hastings punter Scott Englehardt’s kick had been downed at the one-yard line.
Two plays after Mohlman’s recovery, the Tigers were on the scoreboard. Sophomore quarterback Kurt Finley, making his second start, registered the score as he darted into the end zone from three yards out on an option play. Christensen kicked the PAT.
Finley’s touchdown broke a scoring drought that had lasted nine quarters and tied the game at 7-7.
SPARKED MARCH
Columbus scored in the second period after an 11-play, 58-yard drive. Junior quarterback Brian Bullington sparked the march with a 26-yard scramble that moved the ball to the Hastings 13.
Five plays later, fullback Schwartzer piled in to score from two yards out behind the blocks of tackle Dave Porter and guard Dan Pensick. Ken Ryba booted the conversion.
“We hit real well,” Sheets said, referring to the play of his defensive unit. The Tigers coach singled out linemen Mohlman, Bruce Norton, and Steve Borden, linebackers Mike Harris and Ron Foster, monster Rick Minnick, and his three defensive backs for their play.
Cornerbacks Mike Karloff and Jim White and safety Ed Minnick, making his first defensive start, composed the secondary.
Hastings played perhaps its best defense of the game on a first-quarter goalline stand that proved to be a crucial one. Columbus had obtained a first and goal at the Hastings five after an interception of a Finley pass by speedy safety Todd Trofholz.
The Discoverers moved as far as the two, but on fourth down, end Borden decked Schwartzer short of the end zone and the Tigers took over on downs.
Columbus lost a possible game-winning score in the third period as Trofholz carted a Hastings punt back 76 yards for an apparent touchdown. A clip was detected on the play, however, and the touchdown run was nullified.
Christensen’s fourth-quarter field goal try was set up after Ed Minnick picked off a Bullington pass and returned it 10 yards to the Columbus 41. The Tigers moved to the 34, but on fourth down and three with 1:25 left in the contest, Sheets sent in the punting unit instead of going for the first down.
FIELD GOAL TRY
Columbus was called for a personal foul after Scott Engelhardt’s punt. and the Tigers were given the ball and a first down at the visitors’ 19. Three running plays netted nine yards, so Christensen came on to try the field goal with 12 seconds remaining.
The sophomore’s kick was on line but fell short.
Sheets explained his strategy of deciding to punt on the earlier fourth-down play instead of going for the first down. “We were having trouble moving the ball. And we were going to blitz them (Columbus) to try and cause a turnover,” Sheets said.
“If we could get the ball 30 yards further up the field, we would take it. Besides, we didn’t think they (Columbus) would sit on it” in an effort to run out the clock, he continued.
“We were hoping for a turnover or a miscue. As it turned out, we got it (the penalty that gave the ball back to Hastings). “It’s just too bad we didn’t go ahead and get the field goal.”
Hastings won the statistical battle, posting 117 ground yards and 50 more through the air. Columbus ground out 149 rushing yards, but the Discoverers’ woefully weak passing game netted a minus one yard as Bullington could click on just one of eight tosses.
Lefthander Finley, finding success with short passes, hit eight of 15. His two longest completions were a 21-yarder to Tom Coulter and a 16-yarder to Rich Portwood.
“For being a sophomore and coming in a tough ballgame, Kurt did a good job,” Sheets noted. “I thought Findley (Chip) and Monson (Gary) ran hard.”
Findley chalked up 66 yards on 11 carries, including a 35-yard scamper on a draw play. Monson picked up 28 more yards on the ground.
‘SOME GOOD HOLES’
Sheets praised his offensive linemen, tackles Engelhardt and Ken Cook, guard Robb Jone and Chuck Fast, and center John Hill for their play. “They were outweighed, but they opened up some good holes at times,” he said.
Schwartzer paced the Discoverers with 51 yards on 15 carries. Tailback Greg Becher had 42 on 20 carries.
Karloff posted a pass interception and Foster recovered a fumble in addition to the interception by Minnick and the fumble recovery by Mohlman.
Hastings travels to Lincoln Saturday Oct. 18 for a 7:30 game with Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field.
Columbus...........................0 7 0 0 — 7
Hastings High ...................0 7 0 0 — 7
Columbus — Jim Schwartzer, 2 run (Ken Ryba kick).
Hastings High — Kurt Finley, 3 run ( Scott Christensen kick).
