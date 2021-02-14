Charles Scribner snuck behind the scoring table and reached into his bag.
The Hastings head swim coach pulled out a pair of swim trunks and scurried to the changing room to prepare himself for the aftermath of the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet.
By the meet’s second intermission, the girls race was decided: Hastings was to be crowned champion for the second straight year. It was laying claim to a sizable lead over second place North Platte.
By meet’s end, the margin was 111 points; Hastings finished with 386.5, North Platte with 275.5.
Scribner emptied his pockets and joined his team by the medal stand on the far side of the pool at the Hastings YMCA. The girls team and their head coach locked arms and plummeted underwater.
“It was something we were really looking forward to,” said senior Diana Brailita. “I had our other assistant coach video tape it for memories and it was just really fun locking arms with everyone and jumping in. That’s probably one of my favorite moments of this meet.”
“It’s just my way of showing my appreciation for their hard work that they give me,” an emotional Scribner said. “I only ask the best out of them and for me to have a little fun and let my guard down, they’ve earned it. Jumping in with them, it’s the Gatorade bath at the end of the game.”
The girls team won seven races in their dominating performance. Brailita claimed gold in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles with times of 25.37 and 55.92 seconds, respectively. She was also a part of the first-place 200 free relay team with Izzy Cerveny, Kaitlyn Mousel, and Hayden Stephenson, who collectively swam a 1:44.20. Brailita anchored the 400 free relay with Lucy Fago, Cerveny, and Kara Kennard that won in 3:59.27.
Fago, Cerveny, Mousel and Abby Lauder are all freshmen. They all recorded victories Saturday. Brailita said she’s tried to show them the ropes, but they’ve done well on their own.
“I’ve really tried being a leader and hyping them up before every single relay and event, but they’ve done a great job by themselves,” Brailita said. “It’s really a cool dynamic having an older swimmer and a bunch of younger swimmers because they give me energy and I tell them my experiences and stuff. It’s been a really good balance.”
Lauder won the 200 free in 2:04.23 while teammate Hayden Stephenson was second (2:09.19). Mousel took the crown in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2:34.63; Fago was third in the race (2:38.25). Cerveny won the 100 fly in 1:07.77.
Sophomore Kara Kennard won silver in the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.08). Alice Vu placed second in the diving portion with 214.8 points while Sydney Nelson was third (163.75). Lauder was second in the 500 free (5:46.67).
“From start to finish, the girls just kept placing high,” Scribner said. “We had four girls in every race and we had multiple races where all four scored. Being able to do that is an impressive feat and it’s the reason why we were able to dominate and score the way we did.
“We had girls do new events today and they were willing to do what others weren’t and that’s what got us a championship.”
Hastings’ boys team, which won conference in 2019, finished runner-up by 17 points in Saturday’s meet to North Platte.
Scribner said going into the final event the only shot Hastings had to win was a false start by the Bulldogs.
While that didn’t happen, Hastings’ 400 relay team of Jacob Haase, Max Faris, Jarrett Ochsner, and Jay Ceperley won the race by nearly 18 seconds with its time of 3:33.94.
It capped a day of eight victories for the boys team, including a pair by both Ceperley and Haase in solo events.
Ceperley won the 200 free and 100 fly in 1:52.88 and 56.56, respectively. Haase was first to the wall in the 50 free (23.07) and 100 free (50.86).
Max Faris took the crown in the 500 free with his swim of 5:46.28. Jarrett Ochsner won the 100 breast in 1:06.96.
The same crew of Haase, Ochsner, Faris, and Ceperley brought home the 200 free relay title in 1:34.69.
“With as few boys as we have — 10 swimmers and a diver — I just knew we needed a couple things to go our way and we could have had that championship,” Scribner said. “You can’t count on that, and we weren’t. I’m just so impressed with our boys and getting second place with as few as we have.”
After graduating a large senior class in 2020, Scribner thought coming into the year it might be somewhat of a rebuild. That hasn’t been the case.
“I felt like that going in with a lot of young talent, but no,” he said. “They’ve stepped up from the beginning and showed what they can do and by the time midseason rolled around I knew this was a possibility just from how good they were doing and it continued today.”
Hastings will have swimmers competing at state in two weeks, but the list hasn’t been finalized yet as all of the qualifying times will be gathered early this week.
Brailita is one who knows she’ll be in the water in Lincoln come Feb. 25.
“I’m really looking forward to swimming fast at state,” she said. “I’m excited for that.”
Boys team scores
1, North Platte 341; 2, Hastings 324; 3, McCook 202; 4, Scottsbluff/Gering 123
Girls team scores
1, Hastings 386.5; 2, North Platte 275.5; 3, McCook 235; 4, Scottsbluff/Gering 168
Boys individual results
200 free medley — 1, North Platte 1:47.56; 2, SCG 1:55.87; 3, Hastings 2:01.18; 4, McCook 2:03.87.
200 free — 1, Jay Ceperley, H, 1:52.88; 2, Max Faris, H, 2:03.04; 3, TJ Rickey, SCG, 2:05.41; 4, Christian Short, NP, 2:05.76; 5, David Hinson, M, 2:17.13; 6, Deacon Kinne, M, 2:22.42.
200 IM — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 2:13.72; 2, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:20.29; 3, Andrew Heckman, H, 2:23.14; 4, David Hinson, M, 2:41.21; 5, Abie Martinez, H, 2:51.05.
50 free — 1, Jacob Haase, H, 23.07; 2, Jarrett Ochsner, H, 23.58; 3, Chase Leibhart, Np, 24.75; 4, Ethan Spencer, M, 24.91; 5, Kris Kautz, NP, 25.01; 6, Wisley Mooc, SCG, 25.83
Diving — Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 493.85; 2, Jack Oettinger, NP, 326.45; 3, Ethan Graff, M, 305.95; 4, Tarin Confer, H, 301.10; 5, Caleb Shaw, M, 245.45
100 fly — 1, Jay Ceperley, H, 56.56; 2, Caleb Wilkinson, M, 1:12.63; 3, Abie Martinez, H, 1:17.03; 4, RJ Skelka, NP, 1:31.81; 5, Dominic Stutesman, H, 1:51.96
100 free — 1, Jacob Haase, H, 50.86; 2, Ethan Spencer, M, 54.84; 3, Christian Short, NP, 56.28; 4, Caed Hoaglund, NP, 57.42; 5, Noah Short, NP, 58.21; 6, Jacob Hinrichs, H, 1:01.38
500 free — 1, Max Faris, H, 5:46.28; 2, Deacon Kinne, M, 6:11.11; 3, Noah Short, NP, 6:14.63; 4, David Fitzpatrick, NP, 6:29.05; 5, Carter Lipovsky, H, 6:37.58
200 free relay — 1, Hasting 1:34.69; 2, North Platte 1:36.63; 3, SCG 1:42.95; 4, McCook 1:50.00
100 back — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 57.61; 2, Chase Leibhart, NP, 59.56; 3, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 1:02.12; 4, Jacob Hinrichs, H, 1:07.83; 5, Binny Canales, SCG, 1:11.73; 6, Ethan Graff, M, 1:19.43
100 breast — 1, Jarrett Ochsner, H, 1:06.96; 2, Caed Hoaglund, NP, 1:10.45; 3, Maddux Janecek, SCG, 1:11.09; 4, Kris Kautz, NP, 1;11.72; 5, Andrew Heckman, H, 1:13.17; 6, Joseph Barenberg, M, 1:15.32
400 free relay — 1, Hastings 3:33.94; 2, SCG 3:51.81; 3, North Platte 3:52.86; 4, McCook 4:36.34
Girls individual results
200 free medley — 1, North Platte 1:59.0-5; 2, Hastings 2;02.71; 3, SCG 2:21.39; 4, McCook 2:26.68
200 free — 1, Abby Lauder, H, 2:04.23; 2, Hayden Stephenson, H, 2:09.19; 3, Alexis Tucker, M, 2:14.31; 4, Kailynn Rodewald, M, 2:17.81; 5, Kara Kennard, H, 2:17.89; 6, Sydney Barner, NP, 2:22.67
200 IM — 1, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 2:34.63; 2, Izzy Renner, M, 2:37.55; 3, Lucy Fago, H, 2:38.25; 4, Megan Kicken, SCG, 2:52.12; 5, Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 3:01.14; 6, Abi Nielsen, M, 3:05.25
50 free — 1, Diana Brailita, H, 25.37; 2, Leah Spencer, M, 25.80; 3, Dana Sorensen, NP, 26.37; 4, Molly Fitzpatrick, NP, 26.51; 5, Izzy Cerveny, H, 27.28; 5, Kaden Dowhower, NP, 27.28
Diving — 1, Shayann Parlier, M, 292.20; 2, Alive Vu, H, 214.80; 3, Sydney Nelson, H, 163.75
100 fly — 1, Izzy Cerveny, H, 1:07.77; 2, Alexis Tucker, M, 1:13.94; 3, Lucy Fago, H, 1:14.03; 4, Haylee Harder, SCG, 1:24.87; 5, Sam Wilskowski, H, 1:26.21; 6, Shannon Canaday, H, 1:40.11
100 free — 1, Diana Brailita, H, 55.92; 2, Leah Spencer, M, 55.97; 3, Dana Sorenson, NP, 58.68; 4, Kaitlyn Mousel, H, 59.51; 5, Izzy Renner, M, 1:01.67; 6, Sydney, Barner, NP, 1:03.75
500 free — 1, Patricia Woosley, SCG, 5:39.43; 2, Abby Lauder, H, 5:46.67; 3, Hayden Stephenson, H, 5:54.36; 4, Kaden Dowhower, NP, 6:05.50; 5, Kailynn Rodewald, M, 6:07.09; 6, Vanessa Wood, NP, 6:43.26
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:44.20; 2, North Platte 1:46.24; 3, McCook 1:49.72; 4, SCG 1:58.54
100 back — 1, Molly Fitzpatrick, NP, 1:05.33; 2, Kara Kennard, H, 1;09.08; 3, Kerrigan Burns, M, 1;16.34; 4, Haylee Harder, SCG, 1;19.10; 5, Madison Harwager, NP, 1;19.60; 6, Lila Rood, SCG, 1:25.21
100 breast — 1, Meleah Friedrich, NP, 1:16.32; 2, Sydney Hatch, NP, 1:20.25; 3, Julianna Ortiz, NP, 1;27.68; 4, Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 1:29.01; 45, Abi Nielsen, M, 1:31.98; 6, Haley Holzworth, SCG, 1:37.41
400 free relay — 1, Hastings 3:59.27; 2, McCook 4:04.07; 3, SCG 4:27.14; 4, North Platte 4:34.16
