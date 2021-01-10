After scoring 20 in the first quarter of their victory over Lexington during their own Holiday tournament, the Hastings High girls continued to play fast during their rematch on Saturday.
Even though Hastings won 42-31 on Saturday, Tiger coach Greg Mays said that fast pace was not advantageous to his team. Hastings is now 6-3 and Lexington is 2-7.
“I think they changed the tempo and got us going way too fast, especially on defense,” he said. “We were gambling on defense all the time; gambling, gambling, gambling. We were making things happening for them.”
During an interview on Dec. 31, 2020, after the Tigers’ victory over the Minutemaids in the third-place game of the Hastings Holiday Tournament, Mays said his team got “sugar high” after that 20-point quarter.
“We played them over Christmas and we got off to a start,” he said on Saturday. “I think we must’ve got some turnovers. The girls must’ve remembered that. We scored 20 in a quarter. I think we thought we were going to do that to them (Saturday). Varsity basketball teams, they don’t let you do something to them twice.”
Mays said the pace had his team out of control on defense.
“Offensively, I thought we played pretty well all game,” he said. “We didn’t make all our shots, but we came in at halftime thinking ‘Boy, we’ve got a lot of shots that we’ll make.’ ”
Junior guard Sarah Treffer scored 21 points for the Minutemaids during the holiday tournament game, accounting for nearly 62% of her team’s points. On Saturday, she scored 11 or about 35% of Lexington’s total.
“They’ve kind of leaned on 22 all year,” Mays said about Treffer. “We had a better plan on her and she’s not scoring, but we were gambling places.”
Hastings’ own No. 22 had a big game herself on Saturday.
McKinsey Long scored 17 points.
“She’s a good offensive player,” Mays said. “I like that she kept going because earlier she missed about three shots in that second quarter. Some of them she missed, I don’t know if they even landed on the right side of the gym and she was way off. Earlier this year she kind of got timid when that happened.”
He liked Long’s increase in confidence.
“A lot of our offense, she kind of makes the start of it happen,” Mays said.
The Tigers made 81% of their free throws, shooting 13-of-16, whereas Lexington made 3-of-9 free throw attempts for 33%.
“They’re free for a reason,” Mays said. “We’ve been a good free throw shooting team everywhere but practice. In practice they’re terrible and have to run all the time. In the games they’ve been pretty solid. Tonight, it was probably the difference now that I think back.”
The Tigers play next on Tuesday at 4-6 Aurora. The Huskies have won four straight, including a 41-39 victory over St. Paul on Saturday.
“I heard them interviewed on the radio, they’re feeling really good and their place is a tough place to play, so it’s going to be a battle,” Mays said. “Hopefully we’ll have Dacey Sealey back, we’ll see. Her ankle was killing her. We’re going to need everybody on deck because they’re playing really good basketball.”
LEX...........................3 12 8 8 — 31
HHS....................10 12 10 10 — 42
Hastings (42)
Laux 0, Duang 6, Long 17, Hilgendorf 6, Hinrichs 7, Cervany 0, Coil 4, Synek 2, Curtis 0
Lexington (31)
Rowe 2, Fagot 6, Smith 2, Treffer 11, Sutton 6, Garcia 0, Barraza 2, Jimenez 2
