Public support for local businesses started strong Friday morning and didn’t let up during Hastings Gives Back.
Hastings Economic Development Corp. and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce partnered for Hastings Gives Back, which launched Friday. HEDC provided $100,000 toward 100% matches for gift card purchases to participating businesses, giving that amount to the business.
“Really the point of it is to leverage personal, private investment, with our contribution, so we can help, if even a little bit, the local businesses in our area get through this situation,” HEDC Executive Director Michael Krings said.
He and Chamber President Mikki Shafer participated in the weekly news conference with local officials on Friday.
Shafer said gift card purchases reached $35,000 within two hours of opening. Sales were $64,000 at noon, $91,680 by 4 p.m. and $97,210 at 5 p.m.
Krings said it was great to see that amount of support.
While the amount of gift cards purchased was close to $100,000, Krings said some businesses quickly reached their allotted match, so the match amount isn’t the same as the purchase amount.
He hopes Hastings Gives Back spurs continued gift card purchases.
With certain restrictions eased for different categories of businesses beginning on Monday, the time to use those gift cards may be soon.
Neither he nor Shafer were surprised to see such strong community support.
“It was not a surprise for us that we were crazy, crazy inundated with the amount of gift cards,” Shafer said. “Our community has always supported the businesses, and it just proves it every single time. It was a great experience this morning, so far.”
Mayor Corey Stutte said the Hastings community is very strong.
“I think it is really built on the backs of small businesses,” he said. “It is important we continue to support them as we move forward.”
Participation in Hastings Gives Back is a good way to support those businesses, he said.
“I think it’s a great way to accelerate capital back into our economy as we start to see this loosen up,” Stutte said.
Krings said HEDC is a group of business and industry leaders from across the community, who for a long time have worked hard to help shape, help support and help expand the local economy.
“There’s always been ups and downs, maybe not like this, but there’s been ups and downs through the years,” he said. “Our goal is to remain the same — that we just want to be a resource for local businesses, large and small. With recent changes and everything that’s going on, the way we support our local businesses has obviously changed.
“But I think residents need to know that there’s been a group of organizations that have been getting together quite a bit since the beginning of this pandemic to really discuss how it’s impacting our community. How we can connect business and industries with different resources that are available in the health care industry and then determine the best way forward and eventually out of this situation, so we can all get on to living a more normal life?”
He thanked businesses that remained open — especially manufacturers where social distancing is a challenge.
As evidenced by the success of Hastings Gives Back as well as Give Hastings Day on May 7 and the Hastings Public Schools bond issue vote to turn Morton Elementary into a preschool, Krings said the community is eager to support Hastings.
“That’s been really neat to see,” he said. “The goal with this program is to try and make sure the local economy — that we all will get to enjoy post-pandemic — is as close to, if not better, than the one we left before.”
