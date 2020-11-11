In 1894, Adam C. Breede purchased the Hastings Weekly Independent Tribune and turned it into a thriving daily publication. In 1905 it was reorganized as the Hastings Daily Tribune and became south central Nebraska’s leading newspaper.
At some point, publisher Breede started a charity to collect donations for Christmas gifts for needy children. The “Hastings Goodfellows,” as it has been known for the last 94 years, has always been aimed at making Christmas a special time for children and families alike.
As early as 1909, the Tribune’s Santa Claus Bureau asked “good fellows” in the community to share generously with children who would otherwise go without. The efforts were spearheaded by Adam Breede and Tribune editor Harry G. Smith. Community support, however, has always been paramount to the success of the program.
In the beginning, donors received the name and address of a child and had the opportunity to play Santa in person. By 1911, benefactors were needed for about 100 children in Hastings. Community members answered the call annually, and by 1914 the program had grown to 150 recipients. Working with the city school’s truant officer, Perry J. Stephens, the Tribune ensured that children with the most needs made the list.
By the 1920s, the Tribune was urging business leaders and service clubs to join the ranks of Good Fellows by making cash donations to help pay for toys. The average raised for the holiday season was $500, or approximately $7,300 in 2020 terms.
In 1926, the Goodfellows’ name was officially adopted. The name is not unique to Hastings as it has been used by charities around the country since the early 20th century, and other newspapers, like the Omaha World Herald (1910) and the Kearney Hub (1940) have used it for their Christmas donation programs. But the name has special meaning for Hastings residents and is instantly recognized in the community. In 1989, publisher Don Seaton formed a nonprofit corporation to manage the organization called “Goodfellows of Hastings, Inc.” Current Tribune publisher Darran Fowler is its presiding officer.
Food and household supplies have been also part of Goodfellows’ donations since the early days. A hand-written ledger from 1929 shows that each family served received the following groceries:
Flour $1.35
Sugar $1.00
Coffee $.35
Meat $.30
Lard $.13
Butter $.35
Rice $.25
Prunes $.25
Apricots $.25
Matches $.10
Bread $.16
Salt $.08
Beans $.25
Candy $.06
The Goodfellows’ program was taken over by Fred Seaton in 1938 after his family acquired the newspaper. For many years, perhaps in part due to the Great Depression and World War II, used toys and bikes were collected, as well as new toys. The fire department played a large role in collecting, refurbishing, cleaning, painting and distributing those toys.
As the years went on, the Tribune’s and Goodfellows’ reputations for providing holiday cheer grew. In the 1950s, more organizations joined in assisting the charity. The Red Cross and Adams County Welfare Office began adding names to the list of families in need.
An editorial published in the Hastings Daily Tribune in November 1960 stated that “Toys and dolls that need repair are already getting attention from patients at the Hastings State Hospital, many of whom are skilled workmen. The benefit, of course, is twofold; for these men and women experience some of the precious joy of knowing that they, too, are helping to make children happy on Christmas Day.”
By 1985 the Goodfellows’ organization had grown as never before as it was serving 352 families by providing a Christmas meal and toys.
During the mid-1990s, Goodfellows assisted 300 families each year and raised about $12,000 annually. Local companies stepped up to help. Great Plains Packaging, for example, was known for donating boxes for gifts, while Metz Baking Co. provided bread. Other assistance came in the form of cash donations from area high school classes and athletic teams, while elementary schools donated funds from student council bake sales.
In 2015, Goodfellows changed its philosophy regarding food. Previously the goal was to provide food for one holiday meal. The organization presently provides not only a holiday meal, but also a week's worth of groceries to support families during the time between Christmas and New Year’s.
Goodfellows now raises more than $18,000 and assists about 215 families each year. Toys are collected at 10 area schools, as well as partnering businesses around town. Many service clubs, including Hastings Noon Sertoma, organizations like TeamMates and school groups like Future Business Leaders of America, Distributive Education Clubs of America and high school sports teams donate their time to help with Goodfellows’ collections and distributions.
The Tribune also works with Catholic Social Services and the Salvation Army to make sure that all under-privileged families are served in an equal capacity. Those wishing to receive assistance from Goodfellows must fill out an application before December 10 each year.
In the week leading up to Christmas, the Goodfellows’ board, Tribune employees and many community volunteers help with what has become a large annual operation. Beginning on a Monday, the Sertoma Club assembles the cardboard boxes to be filled. On Tuesday, volunteers sort food. On Wednesday new toys, collected by various businesses and schools in Hastings, are placed in the boxes for each family. By Thursday volunteers from schools and service clubs help wrap more than 600 toys for children. On Friday recipients arrive to get their food and gifts. On Saturday any remaining boxes are delivered by volunteers.
The Hastings Tribune has kept the Goodfellows’ program active for over 110 years and serves scores families in Adams County at holiday time each year. As explained by Dan Orr, a Tribune employee since 1976 and current Goodfellows’ board member, in a December 21, 2018, news story: “That’s what Christmas is all about – helping other people.”
