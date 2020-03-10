Hastings High School looks to have a new program next school year dedicated to helping at-risk young people graduate from high school and make successful transitions to post-secondary education or meaningful employment.
Superintendent Jeff Schneider introduced during the Board of Education work session Tuesday the district’s possible participation in the Nebraska chapter of the Jobs for America’s Graduates program. School board members will take action on participation in JAG at their regular meeting Monday.
Schneider said JAG already exists in two school districts in Nebraska and is now reaching out to Hastings.
The program would include the hiring of a teacher at Hastings High School, but by JAG, not the district.
“This teacher will work at Hastings High School and basically the idea of this program is to identify students and to get them taking a class for credit and to get involved in the work force and to be prepared for the workforce,” he said. “It fits right in with some of the other programs we have going on at the high school. We look forward to it. We’ll be learning a lot about it. But we feel like this is a tremendous opportunity to get some more kids involved in a situation that prepares them for the workforce and may in turn help our community looking for that workforce. We’re excited about it.”
If participation is approved Monday, the district would put a committee together to be involved in the hiring process.
Also during Monday's meeting, board members will take action to sell district-owned land north of the HPS maintenance building and the 18th Street Hastings Family YMCA, along the Union Pacific Railroad, to Consolidated Concrete for $271,741.22.
"If you do approve that the funds we receive from that sale have to, by law, go into the building fund — meaning we have to use those proceeds to go into building proceeds in the future," Schneider said. "(The land) is not something we have any plans to use, so we think this makes sense."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.