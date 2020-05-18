Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the March 1, 1999, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
LINCOLN — Charles Scibner won Hastings High’s first state swimming title in 14 years Saturday at the State Swimming and Diving Meet at the Devaney Sports Complex.
Scribner, a junior, won the 200 freestyle by almost three seconds to reach a goal he set when he first jumped into a pool. He finished in 1:42.92, while second-place Rob Seaton clocked 1:44.26.
Scribner wasn’t swimming competitively when Ed Reif won the 100 backstroke in 1985 for Hastings High.
Scribner was five years old when he first started swimming at the Hastings YMCA in the Hastings Youth Aquatic Club.
“I didn’t know Ed, but I’ve known and looked up to a lot of swimmers who have gotten close,” Scribner said. “My first goal has always been to get better, but I’ve wanted to be a champion in high school for a long time.”
Ironically, the boys 100 backstroke was the only event Saturday that didn’t have a Hastings High qualifier in it. The Tigers garnered a best-ever fourth-place finish with 114 points after qualifying swimmers in 11 events for Saturday’s final and consolation races.
Since he’s been leading the event by a three-second margin for most of the season, Scribner said he needed to find more ways to get motivated than thinking about the guy in the next lane.
He needed to reach the 1:43.09 mark to make the cut for the Junior Nationals and he knew meeting that time would probably also win the event at state. He just missed breaking the HHS school record.
“I just have to swim my own race when there’s no one right beside me pushing me to go faster,” Scribner said. “But I’ve been swimming so long that it’s not hard for me to be pretty focused.”
Scribner also was pleased that the Tigers did well as a team.
“I know I wouldn’t have done as well if Clint (Eckhardt) and Mike (Mlejnek) hadn’t constantly pushed me in practice,” he said. “Everyone on the team always wanted to get better, so I think we all know that and that’s what motivates us as a team and individually.”
Scribner also was fourth in the 100 freestyle in 48.30 and was part of the third-place 400 freestyle relay team with Mike Mlejnek, D.J. Thompson and Eckhardt that finished in 3:18.82. Scribner was also joined by Mike Mlejnek, Jon Mlejnek and Eckhardt on the 200 medley relay team that finished fifth in 1:40.29.
While Eckhardt, a senior is happy with his third-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:53.45) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:02.43), he may have enjoyed being on the relays even more.
“We compete against each other in practice and even at meets sometimes, so it’s really great to compete together in the relays,” Eckhardt said. “And relays are so important to the team because you can really earn a lot of points there.”
Hastings Coach Jill Orton said the team performed well.
“(Fourth place) is quite an accomplishment for these guys,” Orton said. “I’m so proud of them because they’ve worked so hard to get to this point. We were dreaming of third, but set a goal to be in the top five, so fourth is fantastic.”
Senior Mike Mlejnek, who battled illness and was questionable for the meet, swam strong legs on the 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays and finished eighth in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 50 freestyle in 22.56.
Sophomore Jon Mlejnek placed ninth in the 100 breast stroke in 1:03.23, and Lau’Rance Dollison was 10th in the 100 butterfly in 55.82.
Jon Mlejnek, Dollison, Thompson and freshman Nathan Sawicki teams to finished 11th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.12.
