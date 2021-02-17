Unlike that of previous years, especially 2020, Hastings High can’t rely on its positioning in the power point standings.
The Tigers aren’t currently in a place where they can afford a loss. Their subdistrict isn’t a cakewalk, either; although, it looked it for half of Wednesday’s B-7 semifinal with Lexington.
Hastings fluffed a 21-point cushion early into the second half before the Minutemaids made a collective last-ditch effort headed by Sarah Treffer that forced the home team into survival mode.
After Treffer scored seven straight points early in the fourth that cut the HHS lead to eight, the Tigers held on for dear life and advanced to Thursday’s subdistrict final.
“It’s like a real district instead of what we’ve been in,” said HHS head coach Greg Mays, whose team beat Lexington 48-37. “Last year we were playing in a game that I wasn’t sure we wanted to play the next day, we were just trying to get ready for Saturday.”
This Saturday isn’t a guarantee, especially with having to get through Holdrege, which beat McCook 56-42 in the other semifinal, for the subdistrict title.
“I think (Holdrege is) one of the best defensive teams in the state,” Mays said. “They’ve played some very good teams; they’ve beaten some and played them tough... it’ll be a heck of a challenge.”
Hastings’ 16-5 start and 29-11 halftime lead were largely the reason it outlasted the Minutemaids.
Nyagour Duang entered off the bench and flushed a two and 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions for HHS that grew the lead to 11-2. Libby Landgren capped the opener with three free throws after Dacey Sealey’s first bucket.
McKinsey Long scored all six of her first-half points in the second, first with a triple that bulged the margin to 16 points midway through the quarter. Long then sent the Tigers to the locker room with an and-one for an 18-point pillow.
“It seemed like we got a bucket from here, a bucket from there and that’s probably what got us going,” Mays said of the team’s balanced scoring. “What I really liked was we got some shots that didn’t go in but we hit the boards hard... We turned some rebounds into baskets and that’ll get you a lot of good things on offense.”
Hastings out-rebounded Lexington 41-22 with 12 falling into the hands of Maddi Hilgendorf, who tied Long for a team-high nine points.
Treffer poured in the game-high 24 points on 8-for-19 shooting and only one 3-pointer. Twenty of her points were scored after halftime following a 1-for-7 start to the game.
The Minutemaids outscored Hastings 26-19 in the second half.
“Sometimes you give a team some layups and all of a sudden they start hitting shots from half-court,” Mays said.
Sealey, the primary defender on Treffer, fouled out with 1:31 left in the game.
“Dacey’s kind of a mom out there,” said Mays. “So, that was a little scary but I thought the girls did a good job finishing it out without her.”
The Tigers entered Wednesday as losers of five straight, but picking up a win always feels good, Mays said.
“I’ve thought I was never going to win another game for the last 30 years,” Mays said with a smile. “It’s always a revelation.”
LEX (4-18).............5 6 10 16 — 37
HHS (11-10).........16 13 9 10 — 48
Lexington (37)
Mia Rowe 1-7 0-0 2, Klair Fagot 3-12 0-0 6, Gracey Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Sarah Treffer 8-19 7-10 24, Kalli Sutton 0-1 0-2 0, Marissa Garcia 0-2 0-0 0, Emily Jimenez 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 14-46 8-14 37.
Hastings (48)
KK Laux 1-7 4-6 6, Dacey Sealey 2-7 2-4 6, McKinsey Long 2-4 4-5 9, Maddi Hilgendorf 2-7 4-4 9, Lauren Hinrichs 2-4 0-0 4, Nyagour Duang 3-5 0-0 7, Libby Landgren 2-5 3-4 7. Totals: 14-39 17-23 48.
Three-point field goals — L 1-15 (Rowe 0-4, Fagot 0-4, Treffer 1-6, Sutton 0-1); H 3-15 (Laux 0-5, Sealey 0-2, Long 1-3, Hilgendorf 1-1, Duang 1-3, Landgren 0-1). Rebounds — L 22 (Treffer, Smith 6); H 41 (Hilgendorf 12). Turnovers — L 11; H 19.
