LEXINGTON — Hastings head coach Dave Hepner felt his heart pounding.
The Tigers had just put their coach through a stressful three sets of volleyball — the last two, especially.
It wasn’t win-or-go home; Hastings and Lexington were both slated to play in district finals, regardless of the outcome. But the Tigers had Hepner clenching his fists, pacing the sideline, and breathing heavy.
Hastings, which fell behind early in every set, channeled its comeback gene in each of them to earn a sweep of Lexington in the Class B, Subdistrict 7 final.
“ ‘Together as one’ is our theme,” Hepner said Wednesday, following the Tigers’ 25-18, 27-25, 25-23 win over the Minutemaids. “We haven’t always played together as one, but tonight we really did.”
Hastings pieced together two steep comebacks with a total team effort.
Trailing 15-4 in the second set, the Tigers found themselves in familiar position.
“I think (Tuesday) we even had a little moment when we were down, so we knew how to fight adversity,” said senior Dacey Sealey. “We were smart and kept it in. We let (Lexington) make their own mistakes and played as one.”
Lexington’s errors in set two nearly accounted for the lead it had squandered. After appearing in total control to even the match at one set apiece, the Minutemaids crumbled with nine unforced errors after holding their largest lead.
Six Hastings errors, and some communication errors that don’t appear as such on stat sheets, handed Lexington an 11-2 lead out of the gate. Then Taylor Woehrle got hot from the outside and slugged six of her team-high 13 kills.
Hastings rallied from a 19-9 deficit with five straight points as part of an 8-1 stretch. The Tigers won four of the next six to tie the game at 21.
Lexington had set point at 24-22, but a service error and a kill by Katelyn Shaw tied it up.
After a kill by Lexington’s Cordelia Harbison, Karsyn Cress found the floor, Charli Coil registered a block, and the Minutemaids committed an error. Hastings took the set 27-24, and Lexington deflated into its team huddle between sets.
“There were some breakdowns there. Obviously we were getting beat pretty bad,” Hepner said. “The way we just kind of battled one point at a time. I told them, for the rest of this match, don’t look at the scoreboard one time. Just play for one point, and by golly they did it.”
Again, Hastings fell behind in set three. Lexington built a 17-10 lead. The difference was a variety of seven Hastings errors.
Again, Hastings responded to the deficit with a 6-1 run that included two kills by Hayden Stephenson, and a kill and two aces by Katelyn Shaw.
Hastings tied it at 21 and 22 on Maddie Hilgendorf’s fifth and sixth kills. After Hilgendorf’s service error gave Lexington the lead back, Cress scored a kill and proceeded to serve consecutive aces for the match win.
“Hayden stepped up big, Karsyn stepped up big. I mean, everybody,” Hepner said. “Kate, on the outside, finally started banging the ball, served lights out. Dacey doing her thing, Charli lights out setting. It was just a total team performance.”
Hepner credited libero Carley Norlen for keeping plays alive and getting the offense in rhythm.
“I don’t think people realize, free balls don’t count as anything on the stat sheet. It’s a free ball,” Hepner said. “When Carly goes up to make a free ball pass, we are in system 95% of the time and it’s a thing of beauty. She’s just so smooth with her platform that everybody’s job just becomes super easy.”
Sealey, who led the match with 14 kills, didn’t play her best game, but said her focus was on being there for her teammates.
“It’s really easy to get down on myself, but a lot of my teammates tell me to be positive,” Sealey said. “My teammates can do good jobs on the floor, too, and they all have their own role. So I just try to trust my teammates and let them make the plays if I can’t do it myself.”
Lexington relied heavily on the arms of Harbison and Woehrle, who combined for 22 of the team’s 31 kills.
Hastings countered with its scrappy defense and transition offense, set up by Coil, who turned in 32 assists.
“She gets to every ball and she’s selfish that way, which she needs to be as a setter,” Hepner said of Coil. “She knows her job is to get to the second ball and not very many girls are going to work at it hard than her.”
Sealey, who set last year for the Tigers, said Coil has taken the role by the horns.
“She has a lot of energy. She’s really big at the net and is a good blocker,” Sealey said of Coil, whose two blocks in set two shut down Harbison. “She knows what she’s talking about and she’s ready for the next two years.”
The Tigers won the first set 25-18, after taking control midway through. Lexington led 12-11 after making a 4-0 run. Hastings answered with a 14-6 run to take the set.
Hastings advanced to a district final for the eighth time in nine years.
“We wanted to be subdistrict champs because then we get a ’20’ on the banner in our gym and the girls can look at that forever and remember that we won that night,” Hepner said. “I’m super proud of this group.”
HHS (15-16)…..............……25 27 25
LHS (19-16)…..............……18 25 23
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Karsyn Cress 2-2-1/2, Dacey Sealey 14-0-0, Carley Norlen 0-2-0, Katelyn Shaw 11-4-0, Charli Coil 1-1-2, Maddie Hilgendorf 6-1-1/2, Hayden Stephenson 5-0-1. Totals: 39-10-4.
Lexington (kills-aces-blocks)
Mia Rowe 2-0-1, Jackie Ostrom 7-2-0, Lieh Haines 0-2-0, Cordelia Harbison 9-0-0, Reese Kuecker 0-0-2, Taylor Woehrle 13-0-0. Totals: 31-4-3.
Assists — HHS, Coil 32, Sealey 2, Norlen 1, Shaw 1, Stephenson 1. LHS, Haines 29, Garcia 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.