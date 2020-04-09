Although the Hastings Public Library is closed to the public, its Makerspace has been busy helping fill the demand for face shields and masks.
The library is part of the initiative organized by Tri-Cities members of the Amateur Radio Association of Nebraska to produce the personal protective equipment. The library is coordinating specifically with Allen Harpham, who is president and CEO of Flatwater Technologies and a member of the Adams County Emergency Response team.
HPL library assistant Erica Rogers, who oversees the Makerspace, said producing the masks has been a learning experience.
To make face shields, the library’s 3-D printer makes the headband-like frame. The laser cutter is used to cut shields from old transparency paper donated by local school districts.
“That was kind of an interesting learning curve to figure out that our laser cutter can cut that kind of plastic and what settings and what not to use on it, so that it doesn’t just melt and turn into an ooey gooey mess,” she said. “We’ve got it down to a pretty good science now and they just snap right on there.”
She also is learning how to sew cloth face masks as well, using the Makerspace sewing machines.
“I love it; I think it’s great,” Rogers said. “I like to compare it to during World War II with Rosie the Riveter, the women stepping up and building all these things.”
Other library assistants are helping produce the masks, as well.
The goal is to have one person on the laser cutter, one person sewing and one person changing out the 3-D printer supplies, acting as a runner, cutting fabric or whatever else is needed.
Staff are rotating out. Makerspace equipment has been rearranged to make sure everyone is social distanced apart.
“She’s done a really good job of making sure that we rotate through there,” Library Director Amy Hafer said of Rogers.
Hafer said it’s a good opportunity to train and serve the community in a different way.
Rogers is learning a lot of new techniques.
“I’m learning a lot about our sewing machines,” she said. “They are kind of underutilized. I have been learning how to actually use the serger.”
It takes about two hours to make two face shield headbands in the 3-D printer.
The laser cutter takes about 30 seconds to cut two shields at a time.
It typically has taken about 30 minutes per cloth mask.
Rogers said the library has made more than 600 shields and close to 100 headbands.
Hafer said she started seeing online what other libraries were doing.
Billings, Montana, was the first library she noticed making something for a specific hospital.
“I sent the information to Erica to see if it was something we could do as well,” she said. “It wasn’t but a few hours after that that she got a call from Flatwater Technologies here in town that was leading the effort to say can we do something here in town as well as a community effort to print what our local needs were. We wanted to make sure that whatever we were doing was going to match up whatever our local healthcare providers were going to be able to use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.