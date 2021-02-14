As a way to address inconsistencies in the city code that pertain to water as well as adhere to upcoming regulations, the city of Hastings is looking into replacing the city’s remaining lead water lines.
Brandan Lubken, Hastings Utilities water and wastewater superintendent, talked about water services at the Hastings Utility Board meeting on Thursday.
The current code language stipulates Hastings Utilities “maintain” water service lines and/or repair any water service leaks or “damage” on lines 1 ½ inches or smaller from the public right-of-way to the property line.
“Conversation with the customer, conversation with the plumber, there’s inconsistencies because the code language is a little ‘fluffy’ if you will,” Lubken said. “It’s not very specific. Really, what this is about is in those discussions where we try to delve into and better define the code we actually started asking ourselves, ‘Is this what we need anymore?’ ”
That portion of the city code is about 20 years old.
“Is it still appropriate and necessary from a business standpoint, for the customer and us today in 2021?” he asked.
Hastings Utilities maintains and repairs the infrastructure from the water main to the property line. From the property line to the house is the property owner’s responsibility.
Lubken has reviewed this portion of the city code with the city’s water and engineering departments.
“I have found and have made comment to the group that the liability language is susceptible to interpretation,” he said.
The words “maintain” and “damage” have led to inconsistencies when it comes to billing and dealing with the customer.
Is there further corrosion or other damage outside of the issue that requires maintenance? Does the situation require full or partial replacement of the service line?
Lubken said there have been situations where the city’s portion is replaced with new line, but the customer declines to update his or her portion, so the line goes from new to old equipment.
“The term ‘maintain’ means to me we should have had a plan in place to prevent large incidents from happening,” Lubken said. “We’re dealing with 10,500 services, and most of it is underground. It’s very difficult to maintain both from a customer perspective and a utility perspective.”
The stop box is the main valve that opens or closes service to the customer.
“That’s a real focal point for damage and maintenance concerns,” he said.
The stop box is supposed to be at the property line, but Lubken said about 50% of stop boxes end up on the customer’s side of the property line.
“So they have a little bit bigger of a bill when it comes down to it, sometimes,” he said.
When it comes to water mains, the city has future costs to consider.
Hastings has 100-year-old service lines, so there are also 100-year-old mains.
“That is our responsibility — to keep those up and running,” Lubken said. “We have 120-year-old main that we’re going to have to figure out, eventually, how to start replacing this stuff annually and aggressively. We can’t keep kicking this can down the line.”
He said Hastings needs to consider the Lead and Copper Rule. The Environmental Protection Agency first published the rule, which is specific to services, in 1991 and has amended it several times since then.
The rule came to the forefront in 2014 following the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis.
A new revision of the Lead and Copper Rule was published about a month ago. The updated rules will go into effect in 2024, but the regulations will be tighter.
The Lead and Copper Rule sets limits for how high of levels of each metal water can contain. There are action items required for high levels, including public notification.
The updated regulations state if there is shared liability, the entire service line must be lead free because the lead has been disturbed.
“If you’re cutting a lead pipe — that’s liberating the lead,” Lubken said. “You can’t do that anymore.”
He said removing lead lines is pertinent to the city’s current conversations about the responsibility for line maintenance.
Hastings Utilities samples for lead every year throughout the community, and the situation is safe.
“We’re doing well,” Lubken said. “We’re doing a lot better than a lot of other communities, but we do have 1,600-1,700 lead services. They’re old. They’re part of the leaking problem, anyway.”
He said Hastings already is in a good position when it comes to dealing with lead lines.
About a third of the leaks Hastings Utilities would replace are lead services.
“So part of the money is going to be spent on that, anyway,” he said.
