Citing nuisances as well as safety concerns from other park users and nearby residents, the city of Hastings is looking to eliminate camping at Lake Hastings.
That was one of the proposed changes included as part of a review of city code chapters during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday.
Currently, camping is allowed for up to three days, on the north side of the lake.
“It’s oftentimes very hard to enforce,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said of the three-day limit.
There are no water or electrical hook-ups there.
Lake Hastings is the only Hastings park that allows camping.
“What we’ve seen is it is not attracting true campers,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hassenstab said. “It’s attracting the homeless population. You’re seeing a lot of litter, debris. You’re seeing some drug use, some alcohol use.
“I think back in the day it could’ve been used for the right reasons, but we’re having a tough time with some illegal activity right close to those residential homes.”
When asked how many “true campers” Lake Hastings sees each year, Hassenstab estimated one dozen. He then corrected himself saying that might be a high estimate.
Police Chief Adam Story agreed camping at Lake Hastings has become problematic.
“We don’t see a lot of true camping at Lake Hastings,” Story said. “We see most of it as littering, people who live in treed areas in makeshift tents, a lot of trash and feces. Stuff like that. Staff has to pick it up, clean it up. A lot of things get abandoned there when they are living there and then move on because they violate the three days.”
Hassenstab said the parks department will remove the signage allowing camping.
He currently doesn’t plan on putting “no camping” signs up in the area.
“We may have to,” he said. “I don’t see it being a real expense.”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said he asked Ptak about the issue a month ago after Rosenberg was contacted by a resident who lives near Lake Hastings.
“They were having people come up asking to use the restroom and other things,” he said.
Lake Hastings doesn’t have showers. The park’s restrooms are on the south side of the lake, and they lock at 11 p.m.
Among other proposed code changes were park hours, which according to the current code are 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Council members approved during their July 13 meeting an ordinance to amend city park closing hours to 11 p.m., which is the closing time posted at parks. The change is intended to provide consistency for law enforcement.
Rosenberg said until he was contacted by that constituent he was unaware camping was allowed at Lake Hastings. Since then, Rosenberg, who lives near Lake Hastings, has visited the park multiple times to assess the camping situation.
“I have seen legitimate camping out there, I will admit,” he said. “There are some folks out there, but if you’re going to close the park at 11, it’s hard to enforce that when you have people camping and using the lake facilities.”
He said it makes better use of Lake Hastings if camping is eliminated.
Other notable proposed code changes include the elimination of a lake patrol officer position that doesn’t currently exist.
Also, the time allowed to remove a tree on private property found to be infected or in a dead or dying position is recommended to be increased from 21 to 30 days.
In other business, the council discussed the city’s policy for closing streets for a block party.
Council members requested requiring applicants to notify neighbors in an area where the street would be closed for a block party.
Council members also requested adding insurance as a requirement for a block party. This was also a recommendation from Street Superintendent Steve Kostner.
At the request of City Attorney Clint Schukei, council also discussed city communications.
Schukei recommended that council members use only their city of Hastings email addresses, and not personal email addresses, for correspondence pertaining to city business.
