LINCOLN — Omaha Roncalli went into Thursday's game having played three overtime games in last year's state tournament. The Crimson Pride's experience was clearly evident against Hastings. The Tigers, on the other hand, had not been to a state tourney in 16 years. And, unfortunately, it showed in the opening quarter.
But, despite trailing by as many as 13 points, the Tigers clawed their way back and ultimately took a lead in the fourth quarter. The two teams answered one shot after another, but it was Roncalli's experience in the end that led to a 60-58 overtime victory in the first round of the Class B state tournament at the Devaney Sports Center.
"We had a chance. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win; we just came up short," said HHS head coach Lance Creech. "I thought Roncalli did a great job of defending us. They forced some turnovers that were a little bit uncharacteristic of us … Roncalli's been in the moment. They've been here and you can say basketball is still basketball, but this is the state tournament. It's a one-and-done situation."
Things could not have gone better for the Crimson Pride — the defending Class B runner-up — in the first quarter, and they were about as bad as Hastings could have imagined.
The Tigers didn't make a field goal until the 2:39 mark. Meanwhile, Roncalli was seemingly unstoppable; the Crimson Pride made six of their first seven shots from the field and went up 13-1 before Mike Boeve's 3-pointer ended the drought for Hastings.
The Tigers turned the ball over three times and finished the period 2-for-12 from the floor.
Hastings looked much better in the second quarter, scoring the first nine points to cut the lead to 19-15.
Slowly, the Tigers continued to chip away at the Roncalli advantage. Down 13 after one and then trailing by seven at half, HHS continued to edge close, pulling within five points going into the final frame.
"It was easy to make adjustments, because (in the first) we did nothing that we had prepared to do," Creech said with a grin. "Once we got settled in and started running our stuff and playing the way we wanted to play, I thought we were good in that second quarter and then the rest of the game I thought we were pretty flawless."
The fourth was Hastings' highest scoring output of the night, as it went 7-for-10 and put up 19 points.
After Jake Schroeder made it a one-point game, Connor Creech gave Hastings its first lead of the game on a tough layup with just 2:42 left in the game.
As soon as the Tigers got the lead, it was taken from them. Roncalli's Taiden Red used a screen to get room behind the 3-point line and splashed a trey to regain the lead for his team.
"Their ball screens gave us problems early in the second half," Creech said. "Then, they went guard-to-guard ball screens and we tried to switch up top but we were just a little too late. Dotzler and Red can really shoot it. You have to give them credit for making big plays."
After Red's 3-pointer, Connor responded with an old-fashioned, three-point play to retake the lead, but again Red knocked down another triple to go up 52-50.
Haggan Hilgendorf tied the game with a pair of free throws with 1:19 remaining. The Crimson Pride held the ball for the final shot, and even though their designed play went far from what was planned, Red nearly won the game with a desperation heave from almost half-court that bounced high off the front of the rim.
Red and Roncalli's leading scorer Jackson Dotzler were key down the stretch. The two combined to score the final 16 points for the Crimson Pride. In overtime, it was the duo's consistency at the line that paid off.
After Hastings took a 56-54 lead on a pair of free throws from Connor, Red tied the game with two of his own. With 38 seconds to play, Dotzler sank two more free throws to take a two-point lead. He added two more to clinch the victory.
Hastings' dream season may have come to an end sooner than it had hoped, but the Tigers put together a memorable season.
Six seniors — Connor, Schroeder, Boeve, Hilgendorf, JT Cafferty and Jack Coil — capped their careers by earning the first state tourney bid for HHS since 2004. The Tigers' head coach said it's hard to see this class go.
"This is really a special group for me," Creech said. "I've been helping coach this group with coach (Jim) Boeve and coach (Jason) Cafferty since they were six years old, so we've put a lot of miles on. It's just difficult because you have such a personal connection with your kid involved, but then you throw in all of his buddies and best friends... It's just a very special group of people."
Omaha Roncalli (21-4).....19 5 14 14 8 — 58
Hastings (21-3)...............6 11 16 19 6 — 60
Roncalli (58)
Taiden Reed 7-17 2-2 20, Shane Orr 5-8 0-1 10, Jackson Dotzler 5-11 6-6 20, Jacob Orr 3-5 0-0 6, Nolan Gorczyca 2-3 0-0 4, Mitchell Hines 0-4 0-0 0, Darik Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-48 8-9 60.
Hastings (58)
Connor Creech 6-18 3-3 17, Jake Schroeder 7-13 3-3 17, JT Cafferty 1-1 0-0 2, Haggan Hilgendorf 3-8 3-5 10, Mike Boeve 3-8 0-0 7, Jarrett Synek 0-0 0-0 0, Brennan Witte 2-3 1-1 5. Totals: 22-50 10-12 58.
Three-point field goals — R 8-19 (Red 4-10, S. Orr 0-1, Dotzler 4-5, Hines 0-3); H 4-14 (Creech 2-5, Hilgendorf 1-4, Boeve 1-4, Witte 0-1). Rebounds — R 24 (Dotzler, Gorczyca 6), H 32 (Schroeder 12). Turnovers — R 6, H 9.
