Hastings man ID’d as victim
of motorcycle crash
A Hastings man has been identified as the victim of a fatality motorcycle crash near Wood River.
The Associated Press on Sunday cited the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in identifying the man as James Duncan, 76.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media release Saturday night that the crash had been reported at 4:38 p.m. that day, and that the location was on 130th Road just south of Schultz Road.
That location is just east of Wood River.
In its release on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said the victim had been the driver of the motorycle and had no passengers, and that he was taken by ambulance to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, where he was pronounced deceased.
On Sunday, AP said the Sheriff’s Office subsequently identified the victim as Duncan and said he apparently lost control of the three-wheeled motorcycle shortly after the road turned from pavement to gravel.
Man dies in one-vehicle crash
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Johan Lopez of Lincoln died in a crash on the west side of Lincoln. The Nebraska State Patrol says that maintenance crews found Lopez’ 2009 Toyota Corolla in a ditch Friday morning.
Investigators determined that Lopez had been dead for some time before the crash was discovered. The 35-year-old’s family in Colorado had reported Lopez was missing before the wreck was found.
Iowa man arrested after police chase in Nebraska
CASS COUNTY — An Iowa man is facing several charges after fleeing from police in southeast Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the chase reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 75 Friday morning. The 55-year-old Council Bluffs man stopped briefly after deputies pulled him over around 11:40 a.m. before fleeing northbound.
The driver’s 2005 Ford Crown Victoria wound up in a ditch after he exited the highway without slowing down.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several other charges.
Authorities ID victim of deadly shooting in Omaha
OMAHA — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in northeast Omaha.
Omaha Police said 64-year-old Mattieo Condoluci died in the shooting on Saturday. Officers found his body around 11:15 a.m. Saturday while responding to reports of a shooting.
Few other details were immediately released about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Man, 6-year-old boy hurt in Omaha apartment complex shooting
OMAHA — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old boy and a man with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the 27-year-old man and the boy were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. No suspect information was released.
