JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — A Hastings man died shortly after midday Wednesday when the semitrailer truck he was driving crashed and rolled along Kansas Highway 14 south of the Nebraska state line, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.
Scott T. Sell, 50, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, four-tenths of a mile north of Cedar Road in Jewell County, south of Superior, Nebraska.
According to an online crash report posted by KHP, Sell was southbound in a 2014 Peterbilt truck about 12:38 p.m. when for an unknown reason the vehicle veered onto the west shoulder of the highway, overcorrected and entered the east ditch. The vehicle then overturned into a pasture on the east side of the highway.
Sell was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol reported.
In a social media post, the Superior Volunteer Fire Department said it was paged to the scene where the truck was reported to be leaking liquid and on fire.
“Once on scene, our members were hard at work extinguishing the flames, establishing water supply, and containing the situation throughout the afternoon,” the fire department said. “Due to the nature of the accident and hazardous materials involved, this was a long process and many outside agencies were requested to assist in the operation.
“We would like to thank all of those who assisted with our efforts yesterday: Superior Volunteer Rescue Squad, Jewell County EMS, Mankato Volunteer Fire Department, Nuckolls County Emergency Management, Jewell County Emergency Management, Superior Police Department, Jewell County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, & Hastings Fire Haz-Mat team.
“Lastly, but most importantly, we give our our deepest condolences for the family’s loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you through this difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.