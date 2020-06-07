Crews contracted by the city of Hastings are currently working to document all of the city’s electrical assets in an effort to improve the quality of electric service to residents.
The city hired Midland GIS Solutions of Maryville, Missouri, for the project, which will include digitally mapping the location of utility features with GPS equipment as well as capturing digital photos of infrastructure such as utility poles and pad-mounted structures.
Lindsey Stone, GIS coordinator for the city of Hastings, said the project is part of ongoing geographic information system mapping efforts by the city, which already include the digital mapping of street, storm sewer, gas, water and sanitary infrastructure.
“Everything they collect will be routed into the GIS system,” she said. “Once they finish their project it will be provided to us to integrate into our GIS system for all current and future needs of the utilities department. We hired them because we are looking to have the water, sewer, gas and electric all more detailed on GIS. Hopefully we’ll be able to get more integration with more programs like outage management and smart meters and asset database. The GIS is the base of all those programs. If you want to do any of that stuff, you have to have the GIS in place.”
GIS mapping is a tool that can be used to improve outage management.
“The programs we will eventually get, if a customer reports an outage and the city finds it is based off a particular line or transformer and then can say ‘Not only is this person affected, but all these other customers are affected,’ ” Stone said. “And they can know where to start.”
That will be much more efficient than what is happening now.
“Right now they’re doing a lot of that stuff based off just the phone calls coming in and what they are finding in the field,” she said. “This will determine who is affected faster and all the people.”
Midland will update the city throughout the progress.
Two, two-person crews from Midland GIS Solutions are doing the documentation. The work began June 1 in the Trumbull area.
Midland will work throughout the summer mapping the Hastings Utilities electrical infrastructure. Stone said a contractor was hired for the work because that will be much faster than if city crews were to do it themselves.
Ethan Herbek, project manager for Midland, said the initial focus will be on rural areas of Hastings Utilities' coverage area. After north and east, the crews will move west in the Juniata area, before starting work in Hastings.
“Going far on private property shouldn’t be an issue, but they’re going to be there a few minutes collecting GPS information and GPS readings to pinpoint the proper location of that asset to report specific attribute data, such as the pole classification and height,” he said.
The data Midland is collecting and the network being built is a baseline for other features like outage management.
“We’re going out there and saying ‘Here’s your system. Here’s what you have,' " he said. "Then with that network properly developed they’re going to be able to use that to set up that management system.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.