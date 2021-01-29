The continued growth of services at the Hastings Municipal Airport will be punctuated this summer with the state fly-in and presence of one of the world’s two remaining B-29s that still fly.
Airport officials credit the airport’s evolution to the hiring of fixed-base operator Hastings Air, which started there in early 2019; as well as creation in 2015 of the Hastings Airport Association, composed of pilots and business owners who advocated for the airport.
Airport manager Deb Bergmann took over operations at the airport in February 2020.
“Everybody has been working really well together this past year to promote the airport, to repurpose parts of it,” she said. “Like the terminal. We’re going to be doing more training and stuff out here. Just promoting aviation in general.”
Matt Kuhr, chairman of the Airport Advisory Board, said the growth at the airport has been encouraging.
“Honestly, it’s been fantastic,” he said. “The mentality that Deb brings out here is positivity, and it allows us to grow. We have seen a huge increase in traffic since the FBO was brought on.”
He said six new airplanes have been based at the airport since July 2020 and the airport regularly sees jets stopping for fuel thanks to a membership in the Preferred Corporate Aircraft Association.
The airport also has started seeing more military aircraft, such as the 1969 UH-1N Iroquois that stopped at the airport in November 2020.
For Bergmann, much of the emphasis has been to bring in the general public and make flying more accessible.
Hastings Air has discussed starting Food Truck Fridays.
Bergmann pointed out there aren’t a lot of restaurants in northwest Hastings. Plus, pilots might fly in just because they know it’s Food Truck Friday.
“A lot of times they’ll fly halfway across the state for a great hamburger,” she said.
She said Hastings Air started a ground school, hired another pilot and has a rental plane available.
“That really helps people get into flying without having to spend a lot of money,” she said.
The Hastings Municipal Airport was selected in 2020 as the first airport in Nebraska to receive a Ninety-Nines Compass Rose.
The Compass Rose is a large, directional piece of navigation used by pilots with both historical and functional significance that would be painted on the tarmac at the airport. The unique physical characteristics of the Compass Rose help pilots identify airports from above by providing the familiar visual feature.
The Ninety-Nines is an international organization of female pilots that promotes advancement of aviation through education, scholarships and mutual support while honoring their unique history and sharing a passion for flight.
Compass Roses are typically 75-100 feet in diameter.
The Hastings Compass Rose is tentatively scheduled to be painted on the apron area northeast of the brick hangar in April, contingent on public health and weather conditions.
There is also an emphasis to get younger people involved at the airport.
Airport officials have talked about establishing a civil air patrol base, which would promote aviation and learning how to fly with younger students.
The aviation community in Nebraska has noticed all the changes at the Hastings Municipal Airport.
After Hastings put in a request to be considered, the Nebraska Aviation Council selected Hastings for the 2021 Nebraska State Fly-In, which will be held on June 20. This will be the first time in about 15 years Hastings will play host to the event.
“We’re getting a lot of good feedback from all over the state about the turnaround, embracing economic development,” Bergmann said.
A committee currently is working to schedule activities to be held throughout that weekend, including an air show and visit by Doc, a B-29 Superfortress based in Wichita, Kansas, that is one of two B-29s in the world still flying.
Hastings originally was supposed to get a B-17 for that weekend through the Experimental Aircraft Association. The visit was due to the overwhelming community support when Hastings played host in 2019 to the EAA’s 1928 Ford Tri-Motor.
The B-17 couldn’t come to Hastings because its schedule was backed up due to the pandemic.
Doc isn’t an EAA aircraft itself, but the EAA lined up that visit for Hastings.
“EAA felt bad enough about not being able to come and they were so thankful for what we did with the Tri-Motor event a couple years ago that they are actually sending us a B-29 Superfortress, which is much bigger and there’s only two left flying in the world,” Kuhr said. “It’s actually going to be even better than what we thought.”
