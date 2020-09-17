The sky was the limit for Hastings native Jacque Breeden Boyd as she learned to fly and make her place in the world.
Now living in New Mexico, Boyd was recognized in October 2019 by the Ninety-Nines Inc., the world's oldest and largest organization for female pilots, with the Award of Achievement for Contributions to Aviation. The award recognized Boyd for 45 years of excellence in aviation education, research and dedication to improving women's roles in the aviation industry.
“I was very humbled and surprised,” she said. “It’s a tremendous honor. This group has been very important in my life.”
Boyd has been a trustee of the Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund since 1997 and its chairwoman since 2013. She spearheaded the Fly Now Award.
The Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship Fund is an endowed trust affiliated with the Ninety-Nines. The scholarship was established in 1941 to honor and memorialize Amelia Earhart, the organization's first president. The fund has provided more than $11.5 million to women from the United States, Canada and more than 15 other countries in the form of 965 scholarships for initial ratings, academic awards and advanced flight training.
Boyd said the fund provides about $250,000 in scholarships every year. She knows firsthand the importance of these scholarships.
“Having won this award in 1979 is why I’m where I am,” she said. “I think that’s why this is so important to me. It helps with those expenses to be able to get where it is you want to be.”
Boyd grew up in Hastings, where her father, Jack, was a switchman for the Union Pacific Railroad. Her mother, Ruthe Breeden, was a teacher in the Hastings Public Schools for years.
She graduated from Hastings High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Hastings College in 1973. She moved to Grand Island and taught first grade.
That's also where she learned to fly.
She got involved in flying just to show she could. Growing up, she and her three older brothers loved riding bicycles out to the airport and watching the airplanes.
As they grew up, her brothers learned to fly and one pursued a career in aviation.
“Well, I thought, if they can do it, so can I,” she said.
Boyd credited the education system in Hastings for encouraging her to pursue aviation.
“When I went to Hastings College, I found out what I was really capable of doing,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons I learned to fly.”
She learned to fly in 1975 in Grand Island after about a year and a half of spare time from her teaching duties.
“I taught all day and flew when I could,” she said.
Once she obtained her license, she joined the Ninety-Nines. She said the Nebraska chapter was very active at the time, spurred by outreach programs through NASA. She spent summers writing educational materials for NASA and various state aerospace education publications.
Boyd found she enjoyed the topic of aviation and applied for the Amelia Earhart Memorial Scholarship to pursue her master’s degree in aerospace education. But at the time, the only university offering the relevant classes was located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
So she moved to Tennessee, but didn’t know anyone there. She found herself living in the dorms at age 29 because it was the most convenient and inexpensive option.
Despite the circumstances, Boyd knew it was the right choice to merge her interests in aviation and education.
“I loved teaching, so it just made so much sense,” she said.
Boyd later moved out of formal education and developed her own business, Aero Infosearch. Her business specialized in writing policy and benefit procedures for female pilots with airlines, corporations and university aviation departments. She continues this work in a consulting capacity.
She also has continued writing for educational and aviation publications.
In addition to her writing, she has spoken at more than 75 aviation conferences; STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) conferences working with young women; and educational workshops.
She said there were challenges as a woman in aviation, but she understood adversity, having grown up with three older brothers who provided a relentless challenge and then motivation to doing what she wanted to do.
“You just did what you had to do to be able to get where you wanted to go,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.