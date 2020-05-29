Wanting to do what she could to help, Hastings native Ellen Foote found herself in New York City in the midst of the novel coronavirus disease outbreak there.
“It really was not easy, but, in the end, it did feel good to know I was able to put my healthy body to use to help,” she said. “I was humbled to have the opportunity to go in there.”
Foote, 25, of Lincoln is an emergency medical technician for Midwest Medical Transport Co. and was among a group of 30-40 employees who signed up to be deployed to New York to provide support to the New York City Fire Department.
Ellen was in the city from April 9-26, after spending 23 hours on the road to make the trek in an ambulance. She and her co-workers provided inter-facility transfers for patients with COVID-19.
“We were helping take the pressure off FDNY while they were dealing with 911 calls,” she said.
Midwest Medical had provided similar support for previous disasters, such as hurricanes, but Foote didn’t realize it could be something she would be helping with so soon.
Ellen was born and raised in Hastings. Her parents are Bob and JoAnne Foote, and her grandparents include Jane Foote of Hastings and the late Robert L. “Bob” Foote. She graduated from Hastings High School in 2013 and moved to Lincoln to begin classes to pursue a nursing career. After a year of nursing school, she decided to try to switch gears a bit and enroll in an EMT program in Lincoln.
“It felt right,” she said. “The teachers were amazing and led me to succeeding with it.”
After she completed the certificated course, Foote took the national EMT exam to receive her certification and acquire her state license. She received her Nebraska EMT license in September and was hired by Midwest in February. She plans to continue her education to become a paramedic next fall.
Upon returning to Nebraska, she continued to follow CDC guidelines and went into quarantine for two weeks. She watched for symptoms and monitored her temperature for any sign of the disease.
Her parents were a bit concerned when they learned their daughter would be heading to New York — a hotspot in the coronavirus outbreak.
JoAnne said she was glad to not have time to try to talk Ellen out of it.
“I was a nervous wreck about it,” JoAnne said, adding, “I’m so proud of her for wanting to go. She has an enormous heart and she’s always willing to go above and beyond.”
Her fears calmed a bit once she learned that Ellen would be staying in a hotel room on her own. They called or used videoconferencing every evening to stay in touch during the 17-day deployment.
Bob said the calls helped alleviate their fears.
“We were quite concerned and worried for her health,” he said. “But we couldn’t have been more proud.”
When he learned that Ellen would be making the trip, Bob said he wanted to help. As owner of Big G Ace Hardware, he was able to donate some extra supplies for Ellen and her co-workers.
“We were glad to be able to send along some of those items,” he said. “We thought it was the least that we could do. So many people are doing so many great things.”
Ellen said she appreciated the support from her parents, which made the trip easier.
“I was grateful to get to be on the phone with my family,” she said. “I needed a little brightness in my day.”
She also appreciates everyone across the United States who has stepped up to help in some way, however small. Each of those contributions add up to improve things during a crisis like this.
Toward the end of her time in New York City, Ellen did have a day of free time. She spent part of that day visiting several FDNY stations to thank the firefighters for making their stay comfortable.
“They’re big role models in the EMS world,” she said. “I wanted to thank them for welcoming us into their world.”
